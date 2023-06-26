Notice No. 20230626-14 Notice Date 26 Jun 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Rights issue of Equity Shares of BANDARAM PHARMA PACKTECH LIMITED Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that BANDARAM PHARMA PACKTECH LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> BANDARAM PHARMA PACKTECH LIMITED <_o3a_p> (524602)<_o3a_p> 30/06/2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Issue of 03 (Three) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash AT PAR on Rights basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held.*<_o3a_p> 30/06/2023<_o3a_p> DR-561/2023-2024<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> * Terms of Payment : Full amount of Issue Price of Rs.10/- is payable on application.

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

June 26, 2023<_o3a_p>