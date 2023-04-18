BSE : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Prerna Infrabuild Limited

Notice No. 20230418-42 Notice Date 18 Apr 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Rights issue of Equity Shares of Prerna Infrabuild Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Prerna Infrabuild Limited has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> Prerna Infrabuild Limited <_o3a_p> (531802)<_o3a_p> 21/04/2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Issue of 02 (Two) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs.10/- per share on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held.*<_o3a_p> 21/04/2023<_o3a_p> DR-513/2023-2024<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> *Note: Issue Price of Rs.20/- is payable on Application

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

April 18, 2023<_o3a_p>