BSE : Rights issue of Equity Shares of RSWM Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221214-33
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
14 Dec 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Rights issue of Equity Shares of RSWM Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, RSWM Limited has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-
|
DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>
|
COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>
& CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD DATE<_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p>
|
RSWM Limited <_o3a_p>
(500350)<_o3a_p>
|
16/12/2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Issue of 01(One) Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs.90/- on Rights Basis for every 01(One) Equity Share held.<_o3a_p>
|
16/12/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-678/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
December 14, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 13:25:01 UTC.