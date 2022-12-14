BSE : Rights issue of Equity Shares of RSWM Limited

Notice No. 20221214-33 Notice Date 14 Dec 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Rights issue of Equity Shares of RSWM Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, RSWM Limited has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> RSWM Limited <_o3a_p> (500350)<_o3a_p> 16/12/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Issue of 01(One) Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs.90/- on Rights Basis for every 01(One) Equity Share held.<_o3a_p> 16/12/2022<_o3a_p> DR-678/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

