  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:31:22 2023-04-11 am EDT
462.60 INR   +1.09%
04/10Bse : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (TAKEOVER) for SVP HOUSING LTD- Live Activitie Schedule
PU
04/10Bse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for SVP HOUSING LIMITED
PU
04/10Bse : Listing of Units of Nippon India Fixed Horizon Fund XLV Series 5 a scheme under Nippon India Mutual Fund.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Rushil Decor Limited

04/11/2023 | 05:07am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230411-7 Notice Date 11 Apr 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject Rights issue of Equity Shares of Rushil Decor Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Rushil Decor Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of the Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

& CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p>

Rushil Decor Limited <_o3a_p>

(533470)<_o3a_p>

13/04/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs.152/- per share on Rights Basis for every 03 (Three) Equity Shares held.*<_o3a_p>

13/04/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-508/2023-2024<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> * Note : As per Terms of the Issue: The entire amount of the Issue Price of Rs.162/- per Rights Equity Share shall be payable at the time of Application.

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

April 11, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 09:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
