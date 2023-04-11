BSE : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Rushil Decor Limited

Notice No. 20230411-7 Notice Date 11 Apr 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Rights issue of Equity Shares of Rushil Decor Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Rushil Decor Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of the Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> Rushil Decor Limited <_o3a_p> (533470)<_o3a_p> 13/04/2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs.152/- per share on Rights Basis for every 03 (Three) Equity Shares held.*<_o3a_p> 13/04/2023<_o3a_p> DR-508/2023-2024<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> * Note : As per Terms of the Issue: The entire amount of the Issue Price of Rs.162/- per Rights Equity Share shall be payable at the time of Application.

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

April 11, 2023<_o3a_p>