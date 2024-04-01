Notice No. 20240401-7 Notice Date 01 Apr 2024 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Rights issue of Equity Shares of SAVANI FINANCIALS LTD. Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SAVANI FINANCIALS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> SAVANI FINANCIALS LTD.. (511577)<_o3a_p> 04/04/2024<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Issue of 07 (Seven) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.7.50 per Share on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held.*<_o3a_p> 04/04/2024<_o3a_p> DR-605/2024-2025<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

*Note : As per Terms of Payment - Issue Price of Rs.17.50 is to be paid as Rs.14/- per share on Application and Rs.3.50 per share on One or more subsequent Calls.

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

1st April, 2024<_o3a_p>