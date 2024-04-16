Notice No. 20240416-41 Notice Date 16 Apr 2024 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Rights issue of Equity Shares of SCANPOINT GEOMATICS LTD. Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SCANPOINT GEOMATICS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> SCANPOINT GEOMATICS LTD. (526544)<_o3a_p> 19/04/2024<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Issue of 67 (Sixty seven) Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.3/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 47 (Forty Seven) Equity Shares held. 19/04/2024<_o3a_p> DR-614/2024-2025<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

April 16, 2024<_o3a_p>