Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SOBHA LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:-<_o3a_p>

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> SOBHA LIMITED<_o3a_p> (532784)<_o3a_p> 19/06/2024<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Issue of 06 (Six) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.1641/- per Equity Share on Rights Basis for every 47 (Forty Seven) Equity Shares held.*<_o3a_p> 19/06/2024<_o3a_p> DR-655/2024-2025<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>* Issue Price : Rs.825.50 payable on Application. The Balance Rs. 825.50 to be recoverd by way of Two or more subsequent Calls.

<_o3a_p>Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

June 14, 2024