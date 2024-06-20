|Notice No.
|20240620-56
|Notice Date
|20 Jun 2024
|Category
|Corporate Actions
|Segment
|Equity
|Subject
|Rights issue of Equity Shares of SRESTHA FINVEST LIMITED
|Content
DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>
COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>
& CODE<_o3a_p>
RECORD DATE<_o3a_p>
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p>
SRESTHA FINVEST LIMITED<_o3a_p>
(539217)<_o3a_p>
24/06/2024<_o3a_p>
Issue of 12 (Twelve) Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 29 (Twenty nine) Equity Shares held.*<_o3a_p>
24/06/2024<_o3a_p>
DR-658/2024-2025<_o3a_p>
* Terms of Payment: Issue Price of Rs.2/- payable on Application.
Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
June 20, 2024
