Notice No. 20240620-56 Notice Date 20 Jun 2024 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Rights issue of Equity Shares of SRESTHA FINVEST LIMITED Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SRESTHA FINVEST LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> SRESTHA FINVEST LIMITED<_o3a_p> (539217)<_o3a_p> 24/06/2024<_o3a_p> Issue of 12 (Twelve) Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 29 (Twenty nine) Equity Shares held.*<_o3a_p> 24/06/2024<_o3a_p> DR-658/2024-2025<_o3a_p>

* Terms of Payment: Issue Price of Rs.2/- payable on Application.

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

June 20, 2024