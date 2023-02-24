Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:53 2023-02-24 am EST
439.30 INR   -1.61%
10:42aBse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Share India Securities Limited
PU
10:24aSubdivision Of Equity Shares Of Vivanta Industries Ltd (scrip Code : 541735).
PU
10:08aBse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of SPARC ELECTREX LIMITED
PU
BSE : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Share India Securities Limited

02/24/2023 | 10:42am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230224-48 Notice Date 24 Feb 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject Rights issue of Equity Shares of Share India Securities Limited
Attachments Details of Rights Issue Share India.pdf ;
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Share India Securities Limited has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-<_o3a_p>

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

& CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p>

Share India Securities Limited <_o3a_p>

(540725)<_o3a_p>

28/02/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Issue of :

1 (One) Equity Share of the Face value of Rs 10/-each for cash at a premium of Rs.690/- per share on Rights Basis for every 50 (Fifty) Fully paid-up Equity Shares held by the Eligible Shareholders;

Alongwith 17 (Seventeen Detachable Warrants ("Warrants") per Right Equity Share at a price of Rs. 700/- per Detachable Warrant ("Warrant Price") *

28/02/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-729/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> *Note: The Entire Issue price per Rights Equity share of Rs.700/- is payable on Application. Further the Issue price of Rs.700/- per Detachable Warrant is payable as Rs.175/- On Application and Rs.525/- on Warrant Exercise.

The Letter of Company providing Ilustration of the Rights Issue is attached herewith.

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

February 24, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 15:40:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
