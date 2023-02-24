BSE : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Share India Securities Limited

Notice No. 20230224-48 Notice Date 24 Feb 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Rights issue of Equity Shares of Share India Securities Limited Attachments Details of Rights Issue Share India.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Share India Securities Limited has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-<_o3a_p>

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> Share India Securities Limited <_o3a_p> (540725)<_o3a_p> 28/02/2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Issue of : 1 (One) Equity Share of the Face value of Rs 10/-each for cash at a premium of Rs.690/- per share on Rights Basis for every 50 (Fifty) Fully paid-up Equity Shares held by the Eligible Shareholders; Alongwith 17 (Seventeen Detachable Warrants ("Warrants") per Right Equity Share at a price of Rs. 700/- per Detachable Warrant ("Warrant Price") * 28/02/2023<_o3a_p> DR-729/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> *Note: The Entire Issue price per Rights Equity share of Rs.700/- is payable on Application. Further the Issue price of Rs.700/- per Detachable Warrant is payable as Rs.175/- On Application and Rs.525/- on Warrant Exercise.

The Letter of Company providing Ilustration of the Rights Issue is attached herewith.

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

February 24, 2023<_o3a_p>