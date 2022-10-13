BSE : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Suven Life Sciences Ltd.

Notice No. 20221013-21 Notice Date 13 Oct 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Rights issue of Equity Shares of Suven Life Sciences Ltd. Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Suven Life Sciences Ltd. has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> Suven Life Sciences Ltd. <_o3a_p> (530239)<_o3a_p> 18/10/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Issue of 1 (One) Equity Share of Re. 1/- each for cash at a premium of Rs.54/- per share on rights basis for every 2 (Two) Equity Shares held.<_o3a_p> 17/10/2022<_o3a_p> DR-137/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

