Notice No. 20240319-54 Notice Date 19 Mar 2024 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Rights issue of Equity Shares of TIL Ltd., Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that TIL Ltd.,has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:-<_o3a_p>

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> TIL Ltd.,(505196)<_o3a_p> 22/03/2024<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Issue of 28 (Twenty Eight) Equity Shares of Rs.10 /- each for Cash AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 10 (Ten) Equity Shares held. 22/03/2024<_o3a_p> DR-744/2023-2024<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

