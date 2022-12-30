BSE : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Vaxfab Enterprises Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221230-25
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
30 Dec 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Rights issue of Equity Shares of Vaxfab Enterprises Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Vaxfab Enterprises Limited has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-
|
DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>
|
COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>
& CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD DATE<_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p>
|
Vaxfab Enterprises Limited <_o3a_p>
(542803)<_o3a_p>
|
03/01/2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Issue of 6(Six) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs.8/- per share on rights basis for every 1(One) Equity Share held.*<_o3a_p>
|
03/01/2023<_o3a_p>
DR-690/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p> * Full amount of Rs. 18/- per equity share is payable on application by eligible shareholders
Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza <_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)
December 30, 2022
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 13:15:57 UTC.