BSE : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Vaxfab Enterprises Limited

Notice No. 20221230-25 Notice Date 30 Dec 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Rights issue of Equity Shares of Vaxfab Enterprises Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Vaxfab Enterprises Limited has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> Vaxfab Enterprises Limited <_o3a_p> (542803)<_o3a_p> 03/01/2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Issue of 6(Six) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs.8/- per share on rights basis for every 1(One) Equity Share held.*<_o3a_p> 03/01/2023<_o3a_p> DR-690/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> * Full amount of Rs. 18/- per equity share is payable on application by eligible shareholders

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza <_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)

December 30, 2022