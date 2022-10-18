Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-18 am EDT
590.00 INR   +0.23%
07:43aBse : Part Redemption of Debentures of Virescent Renewable Energy Trust
PU
07:43aBse : Risk Based Supervision (RBS) - Submission of information for the period April 01, 2022 – September 30, 2022
PU
07:43aChange In Group Of Equity Shares Of Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. (scrip Code : 506906)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Risk Based Supervision (RBS) - Submission of information for the period April 01, 2022 – September 30, 2022

10/18/2022 | 07:43am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221018-27 Notice Date 18 Oct 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Risk Based Supervision (RBS) - Submission of information for the period April 01, 2022 - September 30, 2022
Attachments Annexure -1.xls ; Annexure 2_User Manual.pdf ; Annexure 3_FAQ.pdf ;
Content

Trading members are requested to note that the Risk Based Supervision data for the HY 2022-2023 (for the period April 01, 2022 - September 30, 2022) is required to be submitted by November 30, 2022 ("Due Date"). The trading members may note that the submission is to be made only electronically through BEFS, under the menu >>>Risk Based Supervision. No physical copies are required to be submitted to the Exchange.<_o3a_p>

It is to be noted that the submission of RBS data is mandatory for all trading members of the Exchange who have executed even a single trade during the aforementioned period. The details to be provided by the trading members to the Exchange are attached as Annexure - 1. <_o3a_p>

User manual and FAQs to submit the details are also attached as Annexure - 2 and 3 respectively.<_o3a_p>

Further, the data collated from the Members/Exchange towards RBS is shared with SEBI and in case of any non- submission/delayed submission by a Member, disciplinary action will be initiated as prescribed below:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Particulars<_o3a_p>

Action<_o3a_p>

Highest Risk Rating<_o3a_p>

Submission within the due date (November 30, 2022)<_o3a_p>

No Action<_o3a_p>

NA<_o3a_p>

Submission within 5 days from the end of due date for submission<_o3a_p>

Penalty of Rs. 10,000/-<_o3a_p>

NA<_o3a_p>

Submission after 5 days but within 15 days from the end of the due date for submission<_o3a_p>

Penalty of Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,000/- per day (from the 6th day till the 15th day from the end of the due date)<_o3a_p>

NA<_o3a_p>

Non-submission after 15 days from the end of due date for submission<_o3a_p>

Trading member will not be allowed to register any new clients in Exchange UCC database. This will be implemented across the exchanges, even if data is submitted to one Exchange.<_o3a_p>

Registration of new clients will be allowed after data is submitted to all the exchanges.<_o3a_p>

Highest risk-rating will be assigned to the parameters for which data is not submitted by the trading member<_o3a_p>

Non-submission after 45 days from the end of due date for submission <_o3a_p>

In addition to the above disablement of trading terminals by all stock exchanges, irrespective of the stock exchange where the TM has not submitted the data.<_o3a_p>

2 weeks' notice shall be given to the Member after Non submission beyond 45 days from the end of due date subsequent to which the Member shall be disabled in all segments of the Exchange. Enablement of terminal will not be allowed till the data is submitted to all the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

Highest risk-rating will be assigned to the parameters for which data is not submitted by the trading member<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of any clarification required, you mayreach at 022-2272 8435/5785 or you may send an email to bse.rbs@bseindia.com.

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hiteshkumar Desai Sandeep Sharma<_o3a_p>

General Manager Asst General Manager<_o3a_p>

Brokers' Supervision Brokers' Supervision<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 11:42:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
