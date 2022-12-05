BSE : SAT Order In the Matter of Wishworth Financial Services in respect of Dheeraj Kapoor

Notice No. 20221205-41 Notice Date 05 Dec 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject SAT Order In the Matter of Wishworth Financial Services in respect of Dheeraj Kapoor Attachments SAT Order_Dheeraj.pdf ; Content

All Trading Members of the Exchange<_o3a_p>

Sub: SAT Order In the Matter of Wishworth Financial Services in respect of Dheeraj Kapoor.<_o3a_p>

In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20220909-7 dated September 09, 2022, on the captioned matter.<_o3a_p>

The Hon'ble Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) vide its order dated November 25, 2022, had inter-alia stated that, we set aside the impugned order in so far as it relates to the appellant and remit the matter to the Whole Time Member (hereinafter referred to as 'WTM') to decide the matter afresh in accordance with law.<_o3a_p>

Now SEBI vide its email dated December 05, 2022, informed that, the debit / credit freeze on the bank accounts, demat accounts, trading accounts, mutual funds, for PAN - BLZPK3322E, shall be removed with immediate effect.<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

Date: December 05, 2022