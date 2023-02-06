Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:27:13 2023-02-06 am EST
498.40 INR   -0.34%
BSE : SAT Order in the matter of Beejay Investments and Financial Consultants Private Limited.

02/06/2023 | 11:20am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230206-52 Notice Date 06 Feb 2023
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject SAT Order in the matter of Beejay Investments and Financial Consultants Private Limited.
Attachments SAT order 12122022.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchange<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: SAT Order in the matter of Beejay Investments and Financial Consultants Private Limited.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20220201-44 dated February 01, 2022 on the captioned matter.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Hon'ble Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) vide its order dated December 12, 2022 had stated that, "since similar interim order has been passed in the connected appeal no. 444 of 2021 the appellants are also entitled for a similar relief. Accordingly, as an interim measure, we direct the appellants to deposit a sum of Rs. 15 lacs within three weeks from today. If the amount is deposited, the balance amount shall not be recovered from the appellants during the pendency of the appeal." <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Now SEBI vide its email dated February 06, 2023 has stated that, Considering the amount of Rs. 15 lacs was paid by the appellants in the captioned matter in compliance with the SAT Order, you are once again requested to kindly note that the directions passed vide SEBI Order dated April 09, 2021, are no longer in force, in respect of the following entities, in the matter of Beejay Investments & Financial Consultants Private Limited .<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: February 06, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 16:19:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
