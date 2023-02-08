Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:53 2023-02-08 am EST
486.70 INR   -1.40%
11:23aBse : SAT Order in the matter of Bull Research Investment Advisors Private Limited.
PU
10:28aBse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd
PU
10:16aBse : Tender Offer (Buyback) of Equity Shares of VRL Logistics Limited
PU
BSE : SAT Order in the matter of Bull Research Investment Advisors Private Limited.

02/08/2023 | 11:23am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230208-38 Notice Date 08 Feb 2023
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject SAT Order in the matter of Bull Research Investment Advisors Private Limited.
Attachments SAT Order in the matter of Bull Research Investment Advisors Private Limited.PDF ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchange<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: SAT Order in the matter of Bull Research Investment Advisors Private Limited.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20210503-34 dated May 03, 2021 on the captioned matter.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Hon'ble Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) vide its order dated February 06, 2023 had stated that, In the light of the aforesaid, direction provided in paragraph 31(a),(b) and (e) of the interim directions dated January 25, 2021 cannot be sustained and are set aside<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: February 08, 2023<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 16:22:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
