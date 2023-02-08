BSE : SAT Order in the matter of Bull Research Investment Advisors Private Limited.

NOTICES
All Trading Members of the Exchange
Sub: SAT Order in the matter of Bull Research Investment Advisors Private Limited.
In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20210503-34 dated May 03, 2021 on the captioned matter.
The Hon'ble Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) vide its order dated February 06, 2023 had stated that, In the light of the aforesaid, direction provided in paragraph 31(a),(b) and (e) of the interim directions dated January 25, 2021 cannot be sustained and are set aside
Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.
Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi
Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence
Date: February 08, 2023
Disclaimer
