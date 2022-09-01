BSE : SAT Order in the matter of Falcon Tyres Limited and Dunlop India Limited, in respect of Pawan Kumar Ruia

NOTICES
All Trading Members of the Exchange<_o3a_p>
Sub: SAT Order in the matter of Falcon Tyres Limited and Dunlop India Limited, in respect of Pawan Kumar Ruia.<_o3a_p>
In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20210324-32 dated March 24, 2021, on the captioned matter.<_o3a_p>
The Hon'ble Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) vide its order dated August 24 ,2022 had inter-alia stated that,the impugned order against the appellants cannot be sustained and to that extent the order is quashed.<_o3a_p>
A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>
Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>
Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi<_o3a_p>
Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>
Date: September 01, 2022
