BSE : SAT Order in the matter of Falcon Tyres Limited and Dunlop India Limited, in respect of Pawan Kumar Ruia

Notice No. 20220901-43 Notice Date 01 Sep 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject SAT Order in the matter of Falcon Tyres Limited and Dunlop India Limited, in respect of Pawan Kumar Ruia Attachments SAT Order in the matter of Falcon Tyres Limited and Dunlop India Limited in respect of Pawan Kumar Ruia.PDF ; Content

NOTICES

All Trading Members of the Exchange

Sub: SAT Order in the matter of Falcon Tyres Limited and Dunlop India Limited, in respect of Pawan Kumar Ruia.

In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20210324-32 dated March 24, 2021, on the captioned matter.

The Hon'ble Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) vide its order dated August 24 ,2022 had inter-alia stated that,the impugned order against the appellants cannot be sustained and to that extent the order is quashed.

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence

Date: September 01, 2022