Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-01 am EDT
652.45 INR   +0.18%
11:11aBSE : Adjustment of Futures and Options contract of GAIL (INDIA) LTD. on account of Bonus issue
PU
11:01aBSE : SAT Order in the matter of Falcon Tyres Limited and Dunlop India Limited, in respect of Pawan Kumar Ruia
PU
09:51aBSE : Rights Entitlements of 7NR Retail Ltd.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : SAT Order in the matter of Falcon Tyres Limited and Dunlop India Limited, in respect of Pawan Kumar Ruia

09/01/2022 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220901-43 Notice Date 01 Sep 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject SAT Order in the matter of Falcon Tyres Limited and Dunlop India Limited, in respect of Pawan Kumar Ruia
Attachments SAT Order in the matter of Falcon Tyres Limited and Dunlop India Limited in respect of Pawan Kumar Ruia.PDF ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchange<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: SAT Order in the matter of Falcon Tyres Limited and Dunlop India Limited, in respect of Pawan Kumar Ruia.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20210324-32 dated March 24, 2021, on the captioned matter.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Hon'ble Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) vide its order dated August 24 ,2022 had inter-alia stated that,the impugned order against the appellants cannot be sustained and to that extent the order is quashed.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: September 01, 2022

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 15:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
11:11aBSE : Adjustment of Futures and Options contract of GAIL (INDIA) LTD. on account of Bonus ..
PU
11:01aBSE : SAT Order in the matter of Falcon Tyres Limited and Dunlop India Limited, in respect..
PU
09:51aBSE : Rights Entitlements of 7NR Retail Ltd.
PU
08:41aBSE : Add-on Price Band Framework – Updated List
PU
08:21aBSE : Listing of new debt securities of G R Infraprojects Limited
PU
08:21aBSE : Listing of new debt securities of HDFC Credila Financial Services Ltd
PU
08:21aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Lendingkart Finance Limited
PU
08:21aBSE : Listing of new debt securities of Navi Finserv Limited
PU
08:21aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited
PU
08:21aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of HDFC Credila Financial Services Ltd
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 43,0x
Yield 2023 1,96%
Capitalization 88 383 M 1 112 M 1 112 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,9x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,67x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 651,30 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -5,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED1.85%1 110
CME GROUP INC.-14.38%70 309
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-30.51%14 226
ASX LIMITED-15.55%10 426
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-17.22%7 919
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-36.97%3 896