To<_o3a_p>
All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>
Sub: SAT Order in the matter of Magnum Ventures Limited.<_o3a_p>
In continuation to the Exchange Notice No.20230531-40dated May 31, 2023, on the captioned matter.<_o3a_p>
The Hon'ble Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) vide its order dated July 13, 2023, had inter-alia stated that,the restraint order restraining the appellant from accessing the securities market shall remain stayed as depicted in paragraph 151(i) of the impugned order.
<_o3a_p>
Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p><_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Jeevan Noronha Shubham Benere<_o3a_p>
Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>
Date: July 19, 2023
