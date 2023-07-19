Notice No. 20230719-52 Notice Date 19 Jul 2023 Category Compliance Segment General Subject SAT Order in the matter of Magnum Ventures Limited Attachments SAT order in the matter of Magnum Ventures Limited.PDF ; Content

Sub: SAT Order in the matter of Magnum Ventures Limited.<_o3a_p>

In continuation to the Exchange Notice No.20230531-40dated May 31, 2023, on the captioned matter.<_o3a_p>

The Hon'ble Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) vide its order dated July 13, 2023, had inter-alia stated that,the restraint order restraining the appellant from accessing the securities market shall remain stayed as depicted in paragraph 151(i) of the impugned order.

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p><_o3a_p>

