BSE : SAT Order in the matter of PFL Infotech Limited in respect of Abhinandan Jain

To<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
All Trading Members of the Exchange<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sub: SAT Order in the matter of PFL Infotech Limited in respect of Abhinandan Jain.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20221128-44 dated November 28,2022 on the captioned matter.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
The Hon'ble Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) vide its order dated February 02, 2023, had inter-alia stated that, the effect and operation of the impugned order insofar as it relates to the appellant shall remain stayed.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Jeevan Noronha Shubham Benere<_o3a_p>
Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Date: February 15, 2023
