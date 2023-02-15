BSE : SAT Order in the matter of PFL Infotech Limited in respect of Abhinandan Jain

Notice No. 20230215-48 Notice Date 15 Feb 2023 Category Compliance Segment General Subject SAT Order in the matter of PFL Infotech Limited in respect of Abhinandan Jain Attachments Abhinandan Jain.PDF ; Content

All Trading Members of the Exchange<_o3a_p>

Sub: SAT Order in the matter of PFL Infotech Limited in respect of Abhinandan Jain.<_o3a_p>

In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20221128-44 dated November 28,2022 on the captioned matter.<_o3a_p>

The Hon'ble Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) vide its order dated February 02, 2023, had inter-alia stated that, the effect and operation of the impugned order insofar as it relates to the appellant shall remain stayed.<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

Date: February 15, 2023