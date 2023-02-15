Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:47 2023-02-15 am EST
482.75 INR   +0.26%
BSE : SAT Order in the matter of PFL Infotech Limited in respect of Pulla Amresh Kumar

02/15/2023 | 10:27am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230215-49 Notice Date 15 Feb 2023
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject SAT Order in the matter of PFL Infotech Limited in respect of Pulla Amresh Kumar
Attachments Pulla Amresh Kumar.PDF ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchange<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: SAT Order in the matter of PFL Infotech Limited in respect of Pulla Amresh Kumar.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20221128-44 dated November 28,2022 on the captioned matter.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Hon'ble Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) vide its order dated February 14, 2023, had inter-alia stated that, the debarment order for one year shall remain stayed.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Shubham Benere<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: February 15, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 15:26:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
