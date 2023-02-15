BSE : SAT Order in the matter of PFL Infotech Limited in respect of Pulla Amresh Kumar

NOTICES
20230215-49
Notice Date
15 Feb 2023
Category
Compliance
Segment
General
Subject
SAT Order in the matter of PFL Infotech Limited in respect of Pulla Amresh Kumar
Attachments
Pulla Amresh Kumar.PDF
Content
To
<_o3a_p>
All Trading Members of the Exchange
<_o3a_p>
Sub: SAT Order in the matter of PFL Infotech Limited in respect of Pulla Amresh Kumar.
<_o3a_p>
In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20221128-44 dated November 28,2022 on the captioned matter.
<_o3a_p>
The Hon'ble Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) vide its order dated February 14, 2023, had inter-alia stated that, the debarment order for one year shall remain stayed.
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Jeevan Noronha Shubham Benere
Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence
<_o3a_p>
Date: February 15, 2023
