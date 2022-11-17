BSE : SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2022

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221117-70
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
17 Nov 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Circulars Listed Companies
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2022
|
|
Attachments
|
|
Issue & Listing of NCS (2nd Amendment) Reg.pdf ;
|
|
Content
Dear SirMadam
<_o3a_p>
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued notification No. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2022/102 dated November 9, 2022, regardingfurther amendment to the the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021, namely:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
These regulations may be called the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
The aforesaid notification is attached for reference.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
All Listed companies are requested to take note and comply accordingly. <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Ashok kumar Singh DGM-Listing Compliance
|
<_o3a_p>
|
Nisha Mehta
Sr. Manager-Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
November 17, 2022 <_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 17:18:04 UTC.