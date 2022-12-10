Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-09 am EST
573.05 INR   -0.40%
BSE : SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Seventh Amendment) Regulations, 2022

12/10/2022 | 08:03am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221210-1 Notice Date 10 Dec 2022
Category Circulars Listed Companies Segment Equity
Subject SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Seventh Amendment) Regulations, 2022
Attachments LODR-7th Amendment 2022.pdf ;
Content

Dear SirMadam

<_o3a_p>

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued notification No. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2022/109 dated December 5, 2022, regardingfurther amendment to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

These regulations may be called the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Seventh Amendment) Regulations, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The aforesaid notification is attached for reference.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Listed companies are requested to take note and comply accordingly. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ashok kumar Singh DGM-Listing Compliance

<_o3a_p>

Shyam Bhagirath
Manager-Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2022 13:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
