BSE : SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2022

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221117-71
Notice Date
17 Nov 2022
Category
Circulars Listed Companies
Segment
Equity
Subject
SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2022
Attachments
SEBI (LODR) (Sixth Amendment) Regn.pdf ;
Content
Dear SirMadam
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued notification No. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2022/103 dated November 14, 2022, regardingfurther amendment to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, namely.<_o3a_p>
These regulations may be called the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2022. <_o3a_p>
They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.<_o3a_p>
The aforesaid notification is attached for reference.<_o3a_p>
All Listed companies are requested to take note and comply accordingly. <_o3a_p>
Ashok kumar Singh DGM-Listing Compliance
Shyam Bhagirath
Manager-Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>
November 17, 2022 <_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 17:18:04 UTC.