BSE : SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2022

Notice No. 20221117-71 Notice Date 17 Nov 2022 Category Circulars Listed Companies Segment Equity Subject SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2022

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued notification No. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2022/103 dated November 14, 2022, regardingfurther amendment to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, namely.

<_o3a_p>

These regulations may be called the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2022.

<_o3a_p>

They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.

<_o3a_p>

The aforesaid notification is attached for reference.

<_o3a_p>

All Listed companies are requested to take note and comply accordingly.

<_o3a_p>

Ashok kumar Singh DGM-Listing Compliance
Shyam Bhagirath

Manager-Listing Compliance

<_o3a_p>

November 17, 2022