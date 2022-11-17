BSE : SEBI(Real Estate Investment Trusts) (Amendment) Regulations, 2022

Notice No. 20221117-68 Notice Date 17 Nov 2022 Category Circulars Listed Companies Segment Debt Subject SEBI(Real Estate Investment Trusts) (Amendment) Regulations, 2022 Attachments REITs (Amendment) Reg 2022.pdf ; Content

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued notification No. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2022/100 dated November 9, 2022, regarding further amendment to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Real Estate Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014, namely:

These regulations may be called the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Real Estate Investment Trusts) (Amendment) Regulations, 2022.

They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.

The aforesaid notification is attached for reference.

All Listed companies are requested to take note and comply accordingly.

Ashok kumar Singh DGM-Listing Compliance
Nisha Mehta

Sr. Manager-Listing Compliance

November 17, 2022