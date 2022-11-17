Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:43 2022-11-17 am EST
572.35 INR   -1.14%
12:19pBse : SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2022
PU
12:19pBse : SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2022
PU
12:19pBse : SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : SEBI(Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) (Amendment) Regulations, 2022

11/17/2022 | 12:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221117-67 Notice Date 17 Nov 2022
Category Circulars Listed Companies Segment Equity
Subject SEBI(Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) (Amendment) Regulations, 2022
Attachments SEBI (SAST (Amendment) Reg, 2022.pdf ;
Content

Dear SirMadam

<_o3a_p>

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued notification No. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2022/98 dated November 9, 2022, regardingfurther amendment to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, namely.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

These regulations may be called the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) (Amendment) Regulations, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The aforesaid notification is attached for reference.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Listed companies are requested to take note and comply accordingly. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ashok kumar Singh DGM-Listing Compliance

<_o3a_p>

Shyam Bhagirath
Manager-Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

November 17, 2022 <_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 17:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
12:19pBse : SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations,..
PU
12:19pBse : SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) (Second Amendment) Regulation..
PU
12:19pBse : SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2022
PU
12:19pBse : SEBI(Real Estate Investment Trusts) (Amendment) Regulations, 2022
PU
12:19pBse : SEBI(Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) (Amendment) Regulations, 2022
PU
10:59aBse : Final Order in the matter of Sure Shot Future Advisory Service
PU
10:09aBse : Suspension of trading in Debentures of Summit Digitel Infrastructure Private Limited
PU
10:09aNew Isin Number Of Easy Trip Planner : 543272)
PU
09:39aBse : Exclusion of Futures and Options contracts of Mindtree Limited Securities from Equit..
PU
09:39aAmalgamation Of Mindtree Limited (sc : 532819).
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 92,1 M 92,1 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,8x
Yield 2023 2,18%
Capitalization 77 532 M 952 M 952 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,3x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,37x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 572,35 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 8,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-9.47%963
CME GROUP INC.-23.45%62 913
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-42.31%12 017
ASX LIMITED-23.43%9 290
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-21.56%7 472
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY41.65%5 689