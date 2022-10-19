BSE : SETTLEMENT PROGRAMME FOR THE CURRENCY DERIVATIVES SEGMENT FOR THE PERIOD FROM 01.11.2022 TO 30.11.2022

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221019-6
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
19 Oct 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Settlement/RMS
|
|
Segment
|
|
Currency Derivatives
|
|
Subject
|
|
SETTLEMENT PROGRAMME FOR THE CURRENCY DERIVATIVES SEGMENT FOR THE PERIOD FROM 01.11.2022 TO 30.11.2022
|
|
|
|
Content
October 19, 2022<_o3a_p>
SETTLEMENT PROGRAMME FOR THE CURRENCY DERIVATIVESSEGMENT FOR THE PERIOD FROM 01.11.2022 TO 30.11.2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Trade Date<_o3a_p>
|
Daily Settlement Date<_o3a_p>
|
01/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
02/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
02/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
03/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
03/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
04/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
04/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
07/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
07/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
09/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
09/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
10/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
10/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
11/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
11/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
14/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
14/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
15/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
15/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
16/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
16/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
17/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
17/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
18/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
18/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
21/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
21/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
22/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
22/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
23/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
23/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
24/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
24/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
25/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
25/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
28/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
28/11/2022*<_o3a_p>
|
29/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
29/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
30/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
30/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
01/12/2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
* The expiry date (last trading day) for November 2022Currency future contracts shall be on November 28, 2022 and the final settlement date would be on November 30, 2022 for Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sanjay Narvankar Ajay Darji<_o3a_p>
ADGM Dy. General Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 07:12:01 UTC.