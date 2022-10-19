BSE : SETTLEMENT PROGRAMME FOR THE CURRENCY DERIVATIVES SEGMENT FOR THE PERIOD FROM 01.11.2022 TO 30.11.2022

Notice No. 20221019-6 Notice Date 19 Oct 2022 Category Settlement/RMS Segment Currency Derivatives Subject SETTLEMENT PROGRAMME FOR THE CURRENCY DERIVATIVES SEGMENT FOR THE PERIOD FROM 01.11.2022 TO 30.11.2022 Content

NOTICES

October 19, 2022<_o3a_p>

SETTLEMENT PROGRAMME FOR THE

CURRENCY DERIVATIVES

SEGMENT FOR THE PERIOD FROM 01.11.2022 TO 30.11.2022<_o3a_p>

Trade Date<_o3a_p> Daily Settlement Date<_o3a_p> 01/11/2022<_o3a_p> 02/11/2022<_o3a_p> 02/11/2022<_o3a_p> 03/11/2022<_o3a_p> 03/11/2022<_o3a_p> 04/11/2022<_o3a_p> 04/11/2022<_o3a_p> 07/11/2022<_o3a_p> 07/11/2022<_o3a_p> 09/11/2022<_o3a_p> 09/11/2022<_o3a_p> 10/11/2022<_o3a_p> 10/11/2022<_o3a_p> 11/11/2022<_o3a_p> 11/11/2022<_o3a_p> 14/11/2022<_o3a_p> 14/11/2022<_o3a_p> 15/11/2022<_o3a_p> 15/11/2022<_o3a_p> 16/11/2022<_o3a_p> 16/11/2022<_o3a_p> 17/11/2022<_o3a_p> 17/11/2022<_o3a_p> 18/11/2022<_o3a_p> 18/11/2022<_o3a_p> 21/11/2022<_o3a_p> 21/11/2022<_o3a_p> 22/11/2022<_o3a_p> 22/11/2022<_o3a_p> 23/11/2022<_o3a_p> 23/11/2022<_o3a_p> 24/11/2022<_o3a_p> 24/11/2022<_o3a_p> 25/11/2022<_o3a_p> 25/11/2022<_o3a_p> 28/11/2022<_o3a_p> 28/11/2022*<_o3a_p> 29/11/2022<_o3a_p> 29/11/2022<_o3a_p> 30/11/2022<_o3a_p> 30/11/2022<_o3a_p> 01/12/2022<_o3a_p>

* The expiry date (last trading day) for November 2022Currency future contracts shall be on November 28, 2022 and the final settlement date would be on November 30, 2022 for Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

Sanjay Narvankar Ajay Darji<_o3a_p>

ADGM Dy. General Manager<_o3a_p>