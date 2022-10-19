Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:11 2022-10-19 am EDT
589.10 INR   -0.15%
03:13aBse : Trading and settlement programme for new debt segment (nds) for period from 01.11.2022 to 30.11.2022
PU
03:13aBse : Trading and settlement programme for institutional trading platform (itp) - sme segment for period from 01.11.2022 to 30.11.2022
PU
03:13aBse : TRADING AND SETTLEMENT PROGRAMME FOR MUTUAL FUND SEGMENT FOR THE PERIOD 01.11.2022 to 30.11.2022
PU
BSE : SETTLEMENT PROGRAMME FOR THE CURRENCY DERIVATIVES SEGMENT FOR THE PERIOD FROM 01.11.2022 TO 30.11.2022

10/19/2022 | 03:13am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221019-6 Notice Date 19 Oct 2022
Category Settlement/RMS Segment Currency Derivatives
Subject SETTLEMENT PROGRAMME FOR THE CURRENCY DERIVATIVES SEGMENT FOR THE PERIOD FROM 01.11.2022 TO 30.11.2022
Content

October 19, 2022<_o3a_p>

SETTLEMENT PROGRAMME FOR THE CURRENCY DERIVATIVESSEGMENT FOR THE PERIOD FROM 01.11.2022 TO 30.11.2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trade Date<_o3a_p>

Daily Settlement Date<_o3a_p>

01/11/2022<_o3a_p>

02/11/2022<_o3a_p>

02/11/2022<_o3a_p>

03/11/2022<_o3a_p>

03/11/2022<_o3a_p>

04/11/2022<_o3a_p>

04/11/2022<_o3a_p>

07/11/2022<_o3a_p>

07/11/2022<_o3a_p>

09/11/2022<_o3a_p>

09/11/2022<_o3a_p>

10/11/2022<_o3a_p>

10/11/2022<_o3a_p>

11/11/2022<_o3a_p>

11/11/2022<_o3a_p>

14/11/2022<_o3a_p>

14/11/2022<_o3a_p>

15/11/2022<_o3a_p>

15/11/2022<_o3a_p>

16/11/2022<_o3a_p>

16/11/2022<_o3a_p>

17/11/2022<_o3a_p>

17/11/2022<_o3a_p>

18/11/2022<_o3a_p>

18/11/2022<_o3a_p>

21/11/2022<_o3a_p>

21/11/2022<_o3a_p>

22/11/2022<_o3a_p>

22/11/2022<_o3a_p>

23/11/2022<_o3a_p>

23/11/2022<_o3a_p>

24/11/2022<_o3a_p>

24/11/2022<_o3a_p>

25/11/2022<_o3a_p>

25/11/2022<_o3a_p>

28/11/2022<_o3a_p>

28/11/2022*<_o3a_p>

29/11/2022<_o3a_p>

29/11/2022<_o3a_p>

30/11/2022<_o3a_p>

30/11/2022<_o3a_p>

01/12/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

* The expiry date (last trading day) for November 2022Currency future contracts shall be on November 28, 2022 and the final settlement date would be on November 30, 2022 for Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sanjay Narvankar Ajay Darji<_o3a_p>

ADGM Dy. General Manager<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 07:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 202 M 99,6 M 99,6 M
Net income 2023 2 386 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,6x
Yield 2023 2,16%
Capitalization 79 923 M 971 M 971 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,74x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,25x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 590,00 INR
Average target price 612,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 3,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-7.74%971
CME GROUP INC.-23.72%62 635
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-45.38%11 182
ASX LIMITED-27.30%8 202
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-21.33%6 992
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY69.32%6 805