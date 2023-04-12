Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25:51 2023-04-12 am EDT
462.30 INR   -0.19%
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) of Allcargo Logistics Ltd. (Scrip Code 532749)

04/12/2023 | 10:30am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230412-60 Notice Date 12 Apr 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) of Allcargo Logistics Ltd. (Scrip Code 532749)
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger as approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, Allcargo Logistics Ltd. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the Shareholders of the Company, as per details given below: -

<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

EX-ENTITLEMENT FROM<_o3a_p>

DATE &<_o3a_p>

SETT. NO.<_o3a_p>

Allcargo Logistics Ltd.<_o3a_p>

(532749)<_o3a_p>

18/04/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

As per Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, between, Allcargo Logistics Ltd. (Demerged Company) and Allcargo Terminals limited (Resulting Company 1) and Transindia Realty & Logistics Parks Limited (Resulting Company 2),and Their Respective Shareholders and Creditors;<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

(1) Allcargo Terminals limited (Resulting Company 1) <_o3a_p>

In consideration of Demerger of Container Freight Station, Inland Container Depot business of Allcargo Logistics Ltd INTO Allcargo Terminals limited, Allcargo Terminals limited shall issue and allot Equity Shares to the eligible Shareholders of Allcargo Logistics Ltd., in the following proportion:-<_o3a_p>

"1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs.2/- each fully paid up of Allcargo Terminals limited shall be issued and alloted for every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs.2/- each fully paid up held in Allcargo Logistics Ltd."<_o3a_p>

(2) Transindia Realty & Logistics Parks Limited (Resulting Company 2)<_o3a_p>

In consideration of Demerger of Construction & Logistics Parks, leasing of Land & Commercial Properties, Engineering Solutions business of Allcargo Logistics Ltd INTO Transindia Realty & Logistics Parks Limited, Transindia Realty & Logistics Parks Limited shall issue and allot Equity Shares to the eligible Shareholders of Allcargo Logistics Ltd., in the following proportion:-<_o3a_p>

"1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs.2/- each fully paid up of Transindia Realty & Logistics Parks Limited shall be issued and alloted for every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs.2/- each fully paid up held in Allcargo Logistics Ltd."<_o3a_p>

18/04/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-510/2023-2024<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Note:<_o3a_p>

Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/Cir/ISD/1/2010 dated November 2, 2010, Trading members are hereby informed that the trading in the Equity Shares of Allcargo Logistics Ltdshall be transferred from 'A' group to 'T' group w.e.f. 18th April, 2023, and <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/MRD/DP/01/2012 dated January 20, 2012; the aforesaid scrip (Allcargo Logistics Ltd) shall be a part of Call Auction in Pre-open Session on 18th April, 2023.<_o3a_p>

Subject to compliance with requisite formalities, the shares of the Resulting Companies 1 and 2 i.e., Allcargo Terminals limited and Transindia Realty & Logistics Parks Limited will be listed on BSE Limited.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

April 12, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 14:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
