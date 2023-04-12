BSE : Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) of Allcargo Logistics Ltd. (Scrip Code 532749)

As per Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, between, Allcargo Logistics Ltd. (Demerged Company) and Allcargo Terminals limited (Resulting Company 1) and Transindia Realty & Logistics Parks Limited (Resulting Company 2),and Their Respective Shareholders and Creditors;<_o3a_p>

(1) Allcargo Terminals limited (Resulting Company 1) <_o3a_p>

In consideration of Demerger of Container Freight Station, Inland Container Depot business of Allcargo Logistics Ltd INTO Allcargo Terminals limited, Allcargo Terminals limited shall issue and allot Equity Shares to the eligible Shareholders of Allcargo Logistics Ltd., in the following proportion:-<_o3a_p>

"1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs.2/- each fully paid up of Allcargo Terminals limited shall be issued and alloted for every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs.2/- each fully paid up held in Allcargo Logistics Ltd."<_o3a_p>

(2) Transindia Realty & Logistics Parks Limited (Resulting Company 2)<_o3a_p>

In consideration of Demerger of Construction & Logistics Parks, leasing of Land & Commercial Properties, Engineering Solutions business of Allcargo Logistics Ltd INTO Transindia Realty & Logistics Parks Limited, Transindia Realty & Logistics Parks Limited shall issue and allot Equity Shares to the eligible Shareholders of Allcargo Logistics Ltd., in the following proportion:-<_o3a_p>

"1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs.2/- each fully paid up of Transindia Realty & Logistics Parks Limited shall be issued and alloted for every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs.2/- each fully paid up held in Allcargo Logistics Ltd."<_o3a_p>