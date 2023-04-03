BSE : Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) of GHCL Ltd. (Scrip Code 500171)

As per Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench - 2, between, GHCL Ltd. (Demerged Company) and GHCL Textiles Limited (Resulting Company), and their Respective Shareholders and Creditors: -

Upon the coming into effect of the Scheme of Demerger and in consideration of the transfer of the Spinning Division of GHCL Ltd. (Demerged Company) INTO GHCL Textiles Limited (Resulting Company);

GHCL Textiles Limited shall issue and allot Equity Shares to the shareholders of GHCL Ltd. in the following proportion:-

"1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs.2/- each of GHCL Textiles Limited shall be issued and alloted for every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held in GHCL Ltd."<_o3a_p>