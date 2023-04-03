Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:22:47 2023-04-03 am EDT
449.50 INR   +4.30%
449.50 INR   +4.30%
11:56aBse : Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) of GHCL Ltd. (Scrip Code 500171)
PU
11:15aBse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Earum Pharmaceuticals Limited
PU
08:24aBse : Listing of New Securities of TRANSWARRANTY FINANCE LTD.
PU
BSE : Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) of GHCL Ltd. (Scrip Code 500171)

04/03/2023 | 11:56am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230403-51 Notice Date 03 Apr 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) of GHCL Ltd. (Scrip Code 500171)
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement (for Demerger) as approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench, GHCL Ltd. (the Demerged Company) has fixed Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the shareholders of the Company, as per details given below: -

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

EX-ENTITLEMENT FROM<_o3a_p>

DATE &<_o3a_p>

SETT. NO.<_o3a_p>

GHCL Ltd.<_o3a_p>

(500171)<_o3a_p>

08/04/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

As per Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench - 2, between, GHCL Ltd. (Demerged Company) and GHCL Textiles Limited (Resulting Company), and their Respective Shareholders and Creditors: -

<_o3a_p>

Upon the coming into effect of the Scheme of Demerger and in consideration of the transfer of the Spinning Division of GHCL Ltd. (Demerged Company) INTO GHCL Textiles Limited (Resulting Company);

GHCL Textiles Limited shall issue and allot Equity Shares to the shareholders of GHCL Ltd. in the following proportion:-

<_o3a_p>

"1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs.2/- each of GHCL Textiles Limited shall be issued and alloted for every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held in GHCL Ltd."<_o3a_p>

06/04/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-504/2023-2024<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Note:<_o3a_p>

Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/Cir/ISD/1/2010 dated November 2, 2010, Trading members are hereby informed that the trading in the Equity Shares of the aforesaid Company shall be transferred from 'A' group to 'T' group w.e.f. 6th April, 2023, and

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/MRD/DP/01/2012 dated January 20, 2012; the aforesaid scrip shall be a part of Call Auction in Pre-open Session on 6th April, 2023.

<_o3a_p>

Subject to compliance with requisite formalities, the shares of Resulting Company i.e., GHCL Textiles Limited will be listed on BSE Limited.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

April 03, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 15:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,6 M 96,6 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,4x
Yield 2023 2,58%
Capitalization 60 891 M 741 M 741 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,55x
EV / Sales 2024 5,15x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 449,50 INR
Average target price 551,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-20.91%711
CME GROUP INC.13.89%68 898
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.21.70%16 433
ASX LIMITED-4.41%8 440
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.6.38%7 959
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-15.47%4 892
