BSE : Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) of GHCL Ltd. (Scrip Code 500171)

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230403-51
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
03 Apr 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) of GHCL Ltd. (Scrip Code 500171)
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement (for Demerger) as approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench, GHCL Ltd. (the Demerged Company) has fixed Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the shareholders of the Company, as per details given below: -
|
COMPANY NAME
CODE
|
RECORD DATE
|
PURPOSE
|
EX-ENTITLEMENT FROM
DATE &
SETT. NO.
DATE &<_o3a_p>
SETT. NO.<_o3a_p>
|
GHCL Ltd.
(500171)
(500171)<_o3a_p>
|
08/04/2023
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
As per Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench - 2, between, GHCL Ltd. (Demerged Company) and GHCL Textiles Limited (Resulting Company), and their Respective Shareholders and Creditors: -
<_o3a_p>
Upon the coming into effect of the Scheme of Demerger and in consideration of the transfer of the Spinning Division of GHCL Ltd. (Demerged Company) INTO GHCL Textiles Limited (Resulting Company);
GHCL Textiles Limited shall issue and allot Equity Shares to the shareholders of GHCL Ltd. in the following proportion:-
<_o3a_p>
"1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs.2/- each of GHCL Textiles Limited shall be issued and alloted for every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held in GHCL Ltd."<_o3a_p>
|
06/04/2023<_o3a_p>
DR-504/2023-2024<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Note:<_o3a_p>
Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/Cir/ISD/1/2010 dated November 2, 2010, Trading members are hereby informed that the trading in the Equity Shares of the aforesaid Company shall be transferred from 'A' group to 'T' group w.e.f. 6th April, 2023, and
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/MRD/DP/01/2012 dated January 20, 2012; the aforesaid scrip shall be a part of Call Auction in Pre-open Session on 6th April, 2023.
<_o3a_p>
Subject to compliance with requisite formalities, the shares of Resulting Company i.e., GHCL Textiles Limited will be listed on BSE Limited.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
April 03, 2023<_o3a_p>
