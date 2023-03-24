BSE : Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) of Mirza International Limited (Scrip Code 526642)

As per Composite Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad Bench, Prayagraj, between, Mirza International Limited (Demerged Company/Transferee Company ) RTS Fashions Pvt. Ltd. (Transferor Company) and Redtape Limited (Resulting Company),and their Respective Shareholders and Creditors: -

Upon the coming into effect of the aforesaid Scheme and in consideration of the Demerger of Branded business/Red Tape busines (the Demerged business) of Mirza International Limited (the Demerged/Transferee Company) INTO Red Tape Limited (the Resulting Company) on going concern basis;

Redtape Limited shall issue and allot Equity Shares to the shareholders of Mirza International Limited in the following proportion:

1 fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs.2/- each fully paid up of Redtape Limited shall be issued and alloted for every 1 fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs.2/- each fully paid up held in Mirza International Limited<_o3a_p>