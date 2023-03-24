BSE : Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) of Mirza International Limited (Scrip Code 526642)

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230324-40
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
24 Mar 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) of Mirza International Limited (Scrip Code 526642)
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement (for Demerger) approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad Bench, Prayagraj, Mirza International Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders of the Company, as per details given below: -
|
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD DATE<_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
EX-ENTITLEMENT FROM<_o3a_p>
DATE &<_o3a_p>
SETT. NO.<_o3a_p>
|
Mirza International Limited<_o3a_p>
(526642)<_o3a_p>
|
29/03/2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
As per Composite Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad Bench, Prayagraj, between, Mirza International Limited (Demerged Company/Transferee Company ) RTS Fashions Pvt. Ltd. (Transferor Company) and Redtape Limited (Resulting Company),and their Respective Shareholders and Creditors: -
Upon the coming into effect of the aforesaid Scheme and in consideration of the Demerger of Branded business/Red Tape busines (the Demerged business) of Mirza International Limited (the Demerged/Transferee Company) INTO Red Tape Limited (the Resulting Company) on going concern basis;
Redtape Limited shall issue and allot Equity Shares to the shareholders of Mirza International Limited in the following proportion:
1 fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs.2/- each fully paid up of Redtape Limited shall be issued and alloted for every 1 fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs.2/- each fully paid up held in Mirza International Limited<_o3a_p>
|
29/03/2023<_o3a_p>
DR-749/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Note:
Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/Cir/ISD/1/2010 dated November 2, 2010, Trading members are hereby informed that the trading in the Equity Shares of the aforesaid Company shall be transferred from 'A' group to 'T' group w.e.f. 29th March, 2023, and
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/MRD/DP/01/2012 dated January 20, 2012; the aforesaid scrip shall be a part of Call Auction in Pre-open Session on 29th March, 2023.
Subject to compliance with requisite formalities, the Equity Shares of the Resulting Company i.e., Redtape Limited will be listed on BSE Limited.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
March 24, 2023<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 14:31:14 UTC.