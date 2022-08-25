BSE : Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) of Piramal Enterprises Limited (Scrip Code 500302)

As per Composite Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT), between, Piramal Enterprises Limited (Demerged Company) and Piramal Pharma Limited (Resulting Company) and Their Respective Shareholders and Creditors: -

<_o3a_p>

Upon the coming into effect of the aforesaid Scheme and in consideration of the transfer and vesting of Pharma Business Undertaking of Piramal Enterprises Limited into Piramal Pharma Limited ;

<_o3a_p>

Piramal Pharma Limited shall issue and allot Equity Shares to the shareholders of Piramal Enterprises Limited in the following proportion:

<_o3a_p>

"4 fully paid up equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up of Piramal Pharma Limited shall be issued and alloted For every 1 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up held in Piramal Enterprises Limited"<_o3a_p>