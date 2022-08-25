BSE : Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) of Piramal Enterprises Limited (Scrip Code 500302)

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220825-20
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
25 Aug 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) of Piramal Enterprises Limited (Scrip Code 500302)
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement (for Demerger) between Piramal Enterprises Ltd (Demerged Company) and Piramal Pharma Ltd (Resulting Company) and 3 others and their respective shareholders and creditors approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT), Piramal Enterprises Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the shareholders of the Company, as per details given below: -<_o3a_p>
|
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD DATE<_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
EX-ENTITLEMENT FROM<_o3a_p>
DATE &<_o3a_p>
SETT. NO.<_o3a_p>
|
Piramal Enterprises Limited<_o3a_p>
(500302)<_o3a_p>
|
01/09/2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
As per Composite Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT), between, Piramal Enterprises Limited (Demerged Company) and Piramal Pharma Limited (Resulting Company) and Their Respective Shareholders and Creditors: -
<_o3a_p>
Upon the coming into effect of the aforesaid Scheme and in consideration of the transfer and vesting of Pharma Business Undertaking of Piramal Enterprises Limited into Piramal Pharma Limited ;
<_o3a_p>
Piramal Pharma Limited shall issue and allot Equity Shares to the shareholders of Piramal Enterprises Limited in the following proportion:
<_o3a_p>
"4 fully paid up equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up of Piramal Pharma Limited shall be issued and alloted For every 1 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up held in Piramal Enterprises Limited"<_o3a_p>
|
30/08/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-105/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Note:
<_o3a_p>
Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/MRD/DP/01/2012 dated January 20, 2012; the aforesaid scrip shall be a part of Call Auction in Pre-open Session on August 03, 2022.
<_o3a_p>
Subject to compliance with requisite formalities, the shares of Resulting companies i.e. Piramal Pharma Limited will be listed on BSE Limited.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
August 25, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 11:27:05 UTC.