Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:29 2022-08-25 am EDT
645.20 INR   +0.32%
07:28aBSE : Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) of Piramal Enterprises Limited (Scrip Code 500302)
PU
07:18aBSE : Availability of certain schemes of MOTILAL OSWAL for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
06:18aBSE : Launch of NFO of SBI Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) of Piramal Enterprises Limited (Scrip Code 500302)

08/25/2022 | 07:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220825-20 Notice Date 25 Aug 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) of Piramal Enterprises Limited (Scrip Code 500302)
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement (for Demerger) between Piramal Enterprises Ltd (Demerged Company) and Piramal Pharma Ltd (Resulting Company) and 3 others and their respective shareholders and creditors approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT), Piramal Enterprises Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the shareholders of the Company, as per details given below: -<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

EX-ENTITLEMENT FROM<_o3a_p>

DATE &<_o3a_p>

SETT. NO.<_o3a_p>

Piramal Enterprises Limited<_o3a_p>

(500302)<_o3a_p>

01/09/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

As per Composite Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT), between, Piramal Enterprises Limited (Demerged Company) and Piramal Pharma Limited (Resulting Company) and Their Respective Shareholders and Creditors: -

<_o3a_p>

Upon the coming into effect of the aforesaid Scheme and in consideration of the transfer and vesting of Pharma Business Undertaking of Piramal Enterprises Limited into Piramal Pharma Limited ;

<_o3a_p>

Piramal Pharma Limited shall issue and allot Equity Shares to the shareholders of Piramal Enterprises Limited in the following proportion:

<_o3a_p>

"4 fully paid up equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up of Piramal Pharma Limited shall be issued and alloted For every 1 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up held in Piramal Enterprises Limited"<_o3a_p>

30/08/2022<_o3a_p>

DR-105/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Note:

<_o3a_p>

Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/MRD/DP/01/2012 dated January 20, 2012; the aforesaid scrip shall be a part of Call Auction in Pre-open Session on August 03, 2022.

<_o3a_p>

Subject to compliance with requisite formalities, the shares of Resulting companies i.e. Piramal Pharma Limited will be listed on BSE Limited.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

August 25, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 11:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
07:28aBSE : Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) of Piramal Enterprises Limited (Scrip Code 500302)
PU
07:18aBSE : Availability of certain schemes of MOTILAL OSWAL for ongoing transactions on BSE StA..
PU
06:18aBSE : Launch of NFO of SBI Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
05:58aBSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Olatech Solutions Limited
PU
04:18aBSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of J.K. CEMENT LTD
PU
04:18aBSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Ashv Finance Limited
PU
04:18aBSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Shriram Transport Finance Co...
PU
04:18aBSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Shubham Housing Development F..
PU
04:08aBSE : Demat Auction - 100/600
PU
04:08aBSE : Mock Trading Session on Saturday, August 27th, 2022, for Equity Segment
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 42,5x
Yield 2023 1,98%
Capitalization 87 123 M 1 092 M 1 092 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,7x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,53x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 643,15 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -4,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED0.57%1 092
CME GROUP INC.-12.94%71 492
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-27.73%14 794
ASX LIMITED-14.11%10 670
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-14.85%8 249
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-36.27%3 940