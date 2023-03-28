BSE : Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) of Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd (Scrip Code 523598)

As per Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger sanctioned by the Hon'ble Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, between, Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd (Demerged Company) and Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited (Resulting Company) : -

Upon the effectiveness of the Scheme and in consideration of the transfer of Non-Core Assets of Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd and vesting thereof in Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited ;

Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited shall issue and allot Equity Shares to the shareholders of Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd in the following proportion:

"1 (One) Fully Paid-up Equity Share of the Face Value of Rs.10/- each of Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited shall be issued and alloted for every 1 (One) Fully Paid-Up Equity share of Rs.10/- each held in Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd".<_o3a_p>