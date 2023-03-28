Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:22:48 2023-03-28 am EDT
407.80 INR   -1.13%
12:40pBse : Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) of Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd (Scrip Code 523598)
PU
12:20pBse : Order in respect of Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy Karuturi and two others in the matter of insider trading in the scrip of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd.
PU
12:09pBse : Tender Offer (Buyback) of Equity Shares of GODAWARI POWER AND ISPAT LTD.
PU
Summary

BSE : Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) of Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd (Scrip Code 523598)

03/28/2023 | 12:40pm EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230328-73 Notice Date 28 Mar 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) of Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd (Scrip Code 523598)
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement (for Demerger) as approved vide Order passed by the Hon'ble Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd (SCI) has fixed Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the list of eligible shareholders of SCI for allotment of Equity Shares by Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited, as per details given below: -

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

EX-ENTITLEMENT FROM<_o3a_p>

DATE &<_o3a_p>

SETT. NO.<_o3a_p>

Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd<_o3a_p>

(523598)<_o3a_p>

31/03/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

As per Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger sanctioned by the Hon'ble Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, between, Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd (Demerged Company) and Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited (Resulting Company) : -

Upon the effectiveness of the Scheme and in consideration of the transfer of Non-Core Assets of Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd and vesting thereof in Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited ;

Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited shall issue and allot Equity Shares to the shareholders of Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd in the following proportion:

"1 (One) Fully Paid-up Equity Share of the Face Value of Rs.10/- each of Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited shall be issued and alloted for every 1 (One) Fully Paid-Up Equity share of Rs.10/- each held in Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd".<_o3a_p>

31/03/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-001/2023-2024<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Note:

Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/Cir/ISD/1/2010 dated November 2, 2010, Trading members are hereby informed that the trading in the Equity Shares of the aforesaid Company shall be transferred from 'A' group to 'T' group w.e.f. 31st March, 2023, and

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/MRD/DP/01/2012 dated January 20, 2012; the aforesaid scrip shall be a part of Call Auction in Pre-open Session on 31st March, 2023.

Subject to compliance with requisite formalities, the shares of Resulting Company i.e., Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited will be listed on BSE Limited.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

March 28, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 16:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
