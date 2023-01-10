BSE : Scheme of Arrangement - Issue of NCRPS by Music Broadcast Limited (Scrip Code 540366)

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230110-19
Notice Date
10 Jan 2023
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Equity
Subject
Scheme of Arrangement - Issue of NCRPS by Music Broadcast Limited (Scrip Code 540366)
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement as approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, Music Broadcast Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Non-Promoter Shareholders holding Equity Shares of the Company to receive by way of Bonus Non Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares ("NCRPS") of the Company as per details given below:-
COMPANY NAME
CODE
RECORD DATE
PURPOSE
EX-ENTITLEMENT DATE &
SETT. NO.
SETT. NO.<_o3a_p>
Music Broadcast Limited
<_o3a_p>
(540366)
13/01/2023
<_o3a_p>
As per the Scheme of Arrangement as approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench : -<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
To determine the Non-Promoter Shareholders of the Company who will be entitled to receive Bonus NCRPS of the Company in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. One NCRPS for every Ten Equity Shares as on Record Date of the Face Value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten) issued at a premium of Rs.90/- (Rupees Ninety) per NCRPS carrying a dividend of 0.1% (Zero Point one percent)<_o3a_p>
13/01/2023<_o3a_p>
DR- 698/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza
Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)
January 10, 2023
