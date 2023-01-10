Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:27:18 2023-01-10 am EST
537.55 INR   -0.12%
06:21aBse : Change in no. of price point information in EMDI market data broadcast stream in Currency Derivatives segment
PU
06:21aBse : Change in no. of price point information in EMDI market data broadcast stream in Equity and Equity Derivatives segment
PU
06:00aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Rex Sealing and Packaging Industries Limited
PU
BSE : Scheme of Arrangement - Issue of NCRPS by Music Broadcast Limited (Scrip Code 540366)

01/10/2023 | 06:21am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230110-19 Notice Date 10 Jan 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject Scheme of Arrangement - Issue of NCRPS by Music Broadcast Limited (Scrip Code 540366)
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement as approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, Music Broadcast Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Non-Promoter Shareholders holding Equity Shares of the Company to receive by way of Bonus Non Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares ("NCRPS") of the Company as per details given below:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

EX-ENTITLEMENT DATE &<_o3a_p>

SETT. NO.<_o3a_p>

Music Broadcast Limited <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

(540366) <_o3a_p>

13/01/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

As per the Scheme of Arrangement as approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench : -<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

To determine the Non-Promoter Shareholders of the Company who will be entitled to receive Bonus NCRPS of the Company in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. One NCRPS for every Ten Equity Shares as on Record Date of the Face Value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten) issued at a premium of Rs.90/- (Rupees Ninety) per NCRPS carrying a dividend of 0.1% (Zero Point one percent)<_o3a_p>

13/01/2023<_o3a_p>

DR- 698/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD) <_o3a_p>

January 10, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 11:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
