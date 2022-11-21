Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:10 2022-11-21 am EST
563.55 INR   -0.63%
03:09aBse : Scheme(s) of Arrangement by entities who have listed their Non-convertible Debt securities (NCDs)/ Non-convertible Redeemable Preference shares (NCRPS).
PU
12:29aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of KAYNES TECHNOLOGY INDIA LIMITED
PU
11/20Bse : Availability of SIP facility for SAMCO ELSS TAX SAVER FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
BSE : Scheme(s) of Arrangement by entities who have listed their Non-convertible Debt securities (NCDs)/ Non-convertible Redeemable Preference shares (NCRPS).

11/21/2022 | 03:09am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221121-6 Notice Date 21 Nov 2022
Category Circulars Listed Companies Segment Debt
Subject Scheme(s) of Arrangement by entities who have listed their Non-convertible Debt securities (NCDs)/ Non-convertible Redeemable Preference shares (NCRPS).
Attachments Scheme(s) of Arrangement.pdf ;
Content

Dear SirMadam

<_o3a_p>

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued circular no. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS-RACPOD1/P/CIR/2022/156 dated November 17, 2022, regarding Scheme(s) of Arrangement by entities who have listed their Non-convertible Debt securities (NCDs)/ Non-convertible Redeemable Preference shares (NCRPS).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The newly inserted Regulation 59A of the Listing Regulations provides that the listed entity that has listed NCDs or NCRPS, which intends to undertake a scheme of arrangement or is involved in a scheme of arrangement shall file the draft scheme with Stock Exchange(s) for obtaining the No-Objection Letter, before filing such scheme with any court or Tribunal. Regulation 94 of the Listing Regulations requires the designated Stock Exchange to forward such draft schemes to SEBI in the manner prescribed by SEBI. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This circular contains the operational aspects with reference to scheme(s) of arrangement by entities who have listed their NCDs/ NCRPS. The details of the requirements to be complied with are given in Annexures.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The provisions of this circular shall be inserted as Chapter VIA of the LODR Operational Circular dated July 29, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The aforesaid circular is attached for reference.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Listed companies are requested to take note and comply accordingly. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ashok kumar Singh
DGM-Listing Compliance <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Nisha Mehta
Sr. Manager-Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

November 21, 2022 <_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 08:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
