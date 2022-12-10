BSE : Scheme(s) of Arrangement by entities who have listed their Non-convertible Debt securities (NCDs)/ Non-convertible Redeemable Preference shares (NCRPS) (‘debt listed entities')

Notice No. 20221210-2 Notice Date 10 Dec 2022 Category Circulars Listed Companies Segment Debt Subject Scheme(s) of Arrangement by entities who have listed their Non-convertible Debt securities (NCDs)/ Non-convertible Redeemable Preference shares (NCRPS) ('debt listed entities') Attachments Scheme of Arrangement-NCDsNCRPS.pdf ; Content

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued circular no. SEBI SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS-RACPOD1/P/CIR/2022/170 dated December 9, 2022, regarding Scheme(s) of Arrangement by entities who have listed their Non-convertible Debt securities (NCDs)/ Non-convertible Redeemable Preference shares (NCRPS) ('debt listed entities')<_o3a_p>

This has reference to Circular no. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS-RACPOD1/P/CIR/2022/156 dated November 17, 2022, on "Scheme(s) of Arrangement by entities who have listed their Non-convertible Debt securities (NCDs)/ Non-convertible Redeemable Preference shares (NCRPS)"<_o3a_p>

In this regard, it is clarified that the provisions of the aforementioned circular shall not apply to a Scheme of Arrangement which solely provides for an arrangement between a debt listed entity and its unlisted wholly owned subsidiary. However, such debt listed entity shall file the draft Scheme of Arrangement with Stock Exchange(s) for the purpose of disclosure.<_o3a_p>

Chapter XII of the LODR Operational Circular dated July 29, 2022, will accordingly stand modified.<_o3a_p>

The aforesaid circular is attached for reference.<_o3a_p>

All Listed companies are requested to take note and comply accordingly. <_o3a_p>

