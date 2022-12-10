BSE : Scheme(s) of Arrangement by entities who have listed their Non-convertible Debt securities (NCDs)/ Non-convertible Redeemable Preference shares (NCRPS) (‘debt listed entities')

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221210-2
Notice Date
10 Dec 2022
Category
Circulars Listed Companies
Segment
Debt
Subject
Scheme(s) of Arrangement by entities who have listed their Non-convertible Debt securities (NCDs)/ Non-convertible Redeemable Preference shares (NCRPS) ('debt listed entities')
Attachments
Scheme of Arrangement-NCDsNCRPS.pdf ;
Content
Dear SirMadam
<_o3a_p>
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued circular no. SEBI SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS-RACPOD1/P/CIR/2022/170 dated December 9, 2022, regarding Scheme(s) of Arrangement by entities who have listed their Non-convertible Debt securities (NCDs)/ Non-convertible Redeemable Preference shares (NCRPS) ('debt listed entities')
<_o3a_p>
This has reference to Circular no. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS-RACPOD1/P/CIR/2022/156 dated November 17, 2022, on "Scheme(s) of Arrangement by entities who have listed their Non-convertible Debt securities (NCDs)/ Non-convertible Redeemable Preference shares (NCRPS)"
<_o3a_p>
In this regard, it is clarified that the provisions of the aforementioned circular shall not apply to a Scheme of Arrangement which solely provides for an arrangement between a debt listed entity and its unlisted wholly owned subsidiary. However, such debt listed entity shall file the draft Scheme of Arrangement with Stock Exchange(s) for the purpose of disclosure.
<_o3a_p>
Chapter XII of the LODR Operational Circular dated July 29, 2022, will accordingly stand modified.
<_o3a_p>
The aforesaid circular is attached for reference.
<_o3a_p>
All Listed companies are requested to take note and comply accordingly.
<_o3a_p>
Ashok kumar Singh
DGM-Listing Compliance
<_o3a_p>
Nisha Mehta
Sr. Manager-Listing Compliance
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2022 13:02:06 UTC.