  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:34:14 2023-02-27 am EST
435.75 INR   -0.81%
11:15aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Gera Developments Private Limited
PU
11:15aBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of GR Phagwara Expressway Limited
PU
11:15aBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Krazybee Services Private Limited
PU
BSE : Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023.

02/27/2023 | 01:30pm EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230227-60 Notice Date 27 Feb 2023
Category Circulars Listed Companies Segment Equity
Subject Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023.
Attachments SEBI (Buyback)(amendment) regulations, 2023.pdf ;
Content

Dear SirMadam

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued notification No. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2023/120 dated February 7, 2023, regarding further amendment to the amend the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018<_o3a_p>

These regulations may be called the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023.<_o3a_p>

They shall come into force on the thirtieth day from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.<_o3a_p>

The aforesaid notification is attached for reference.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Listed companies are requested to take note and comply accordingly. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ashok kumar Singh DGM-Listing Compliance

<_o3a_p>

Shyam Bhagirath
Manager-Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 18:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 95,9 M 95,9 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,4x
Yield 2023 2,66%
Capitalization 59 028 M 714 M 714 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,31x
EV / Sales 2024 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
