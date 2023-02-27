BSE : Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023.

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230227-60
Notice Date
27 Feb 2023
Category
Circulars Listed Companies
Segment
Equity
Subject
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023.
Attachments
SEBI (Buyback)(amendment) regulations, 2023.pdf ;
Content
Dear SirMadam
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued notification No. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2023/120 dated February 7, 2023, regarding further amendment to the amend the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018
These regulations may be called the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023.
They shall come into force on the thirtieth day from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.
The aforesaid notification is attached for reference.
<_o3a_p>
All Listed companies are requested to take note and comply accordingly.
<_o3a_p>
Ashok kumar Singh DGM-Listing Compliance
<_o3a_p>
Shyam Bhagirath
Manager-Listing Compliance
<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
