BSE : Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued notification No. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2023/120 dated February 7, 2023, regarding further amendment to the amend the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018<_o3a_p>

These regulations may be called the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023.<_o3a_p>

They shall come into force on the thirtieth day from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.<_o3a_p>

The aforesaid notification is attached for reference.<_o3a_p>

All Listed companies are requested to take note and comply accordingly. <_o3a_p>

Ashok kumar Singh DGM-Listing Compliance <_o3a_p> Shyam Bhagirath

Manager-Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>

