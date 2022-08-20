BSE : Settlement Calendar for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 – Series 2

Notice No. 20220820-10 Notice Date 20 Aug 2022 Category Settlement/RMS Segment General Subject Settlement Calendar for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series 2 Content

Subject: Settlement Calendar for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series 2<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

With reference Exchange Notice No.

20220819-34 dated August 19, 2022, members are hereby informed that, the settlement schedule for Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme 2022-23 - Series 2 starting with effect from Monday, August 22, 2022 will be as follows:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bid Start Date (time)<_o3a_p> Bid End Date (time)<_o3a_p> Obligation Download<_o3a_p> Fund Pay-in Date * <_o3a_p> Settlement Number<_o3a_p> 22/08/2022 9:00 am <_o3a_p> 23/08/2022<_o3a_p> 5:00 pm <_o3a_p> 24/08/2022<_o3a_p> 25/08/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2223004<_o3a_p> 23/08/2022 5:01 pm <_o3a_p> 25/08/2022 <_o3a_p> 5:00 pm <_o3a_p> 26/08/2022 <_o3a_p> 29/08/2022<_o3a_p> 2223005<_o3a_p> 25/08/2022<_o3a_p> 5:01 pm<_o3a_p> 26/08/2022<_o3a_p> 5:00 pm<_o3a_p> 29/08/2022 <_o3a_p> 29/08/2022<_o3a_p> 2223006<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

* Funds pay-in will be done from existing Equity Cash settlement account of the member with ICCL<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For any further clarifications, Members may contact their relationship managers or BSE Help Desk:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name of Official<_o3a_p> Contact Number<_o3a_p> Email ID<_o3a_p> BSE Help Desk<_o3a_p> 022 - 45720400 / 45720600<_o3a_p> bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> ICCL Official for Settlement Process<_o3a_p> 022-22725163/5628/5784<_o3a_p> 8223/8169<_o3a_p> bse.csd@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sanjay Narvankar Ajay Darji<_o3a_p>

ADGM Deputy General Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

August 20, 2022<_o3a_p>