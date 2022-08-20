Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:25 19/08/2022 BST
653.65 INR   -1.02%
BSE : Settlement Calendar for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 – Series 2

08/20/2022 | 05:56am BST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220820-10 Notice Date 20 Aug 2022
Category Settlement/RMS Segment General
Subject Settlement Calendar for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series 2
Content

Subject: Settlement Calendar for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series 2<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

With reference Exchange Notice No. 20220819-34dated August 19, 2022, members are hereby informed that, the settlement schedule for Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme 2022-23 - Series 2 starting with effect from Monday, August 22, 2022 will be as follows:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bid Start Date (time)<_o3a_p>

Bid End Date (time)<_o3a_p>

Obligation Download<_o3a_p>

Fund Pay-in Date * <_o3a_p>

Settlement Number<_o3a_p>

22/08/2022 9:00 am<_o3a_p>

23/08/2022<_o3a_p>

5:00 pm<_o3a_p>

24/08/2022<_o3a_p>

25/08/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

2223004<_o3a_p>

23/08/2022 5:01 pm<_o3a_p>

25/08/2022 <_o3a_p>

5:00 pm<_o3a_p> 		26/08/2022<_o3a_p>

29/08/2022<_o3a_p>

2223005<_o3a_p>

25/08/2022<_o3a_p>

5:01 pm<_o3a_p>

26/08/2022<_o3a_p>

5:00 pm<_o3a_p>

29/08/2022<_o3a_p>

29/08/2022<_o3a_p>

2223006<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

* Funds pay-in will be done from existing Equity Cash settlement account of the member with ICCL<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For any further clarifications, Members may contact their relationship managers or BSE Help Desk:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name of Official<_o3a_p>

Contact Number<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

BSE Help Desk<_o3a_p>

022 - 45720400 / 45720600<_o3a_p>

bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

ICCL Official for Settlement Process<_o3a_p>

022-22725163/5628/5784<_o3a_p>

8223/8169<_o3a_p>

bse.csd@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sanjay Narvankar Ajay Darji<_o3a_p>

ADGM Deputy General Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

August 20, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 04:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
