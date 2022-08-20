BSE : Settlement Calendar for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 – Series 2

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220820-10
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
20 Aug 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Settlement/RMS
|
|
Segment
|
|
General
|
|
Subject
|
|
Settlement Calendar for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series 2
|
|
|
|
Content
Subject: Settlement Calendar for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series 2
<_o3a_p>
With reference Exchange Notice No. 20220819-34dated August 19, 2022, members are hereby informed that, the settlement schedule for Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme 2022-23 - Series 2 starting with effect from Monday, August 22, 2022 will be as follows:
<_o3a_p>
|
Bid Start Date (time)
|
Bid End Date (time)
|
Obligation Download
|
Fund Pay-in Date *
|
Settlement Number
|
22/08/2022 9:00 am
|
23/08/2022
5:00 pm
5:00 pm<_o3a_p>
|
24/08/2022
|
25/08/2022
<_o3a_p>
|
2223004
|
23/08/2022 5:01 pm
|
25/08/2022 
5:00 pm
5:00 pm<_o3a_p>
|
26/08/2022
|
29/08/2022
|
2223005
|
25/08/2022
5:01 pm
5:01 pm<_o3a_p>
|
26/08/2022
5:00 pm
5:00 pm<_o3a_p>
|
29/08/2022
|
29/08/2022
|
2223006
<_o3a_p>
* Funds pay-in will be done from existing Equity Cash settlement account of the member with ICCL
<_o3a_p>
For any further clarifications, Members may contact their relationship managers or BSE Help Desk:
<_o3a_p>
|
Name of Official
|
Contact Number
|
Email ID
|
BSE Help Desk
|
022 - 45720400 / 45720600
|
bsehelp@bseindia.com
|
ICCL Official for Settlement Process
|
022-22725163/5628/5784
8223/8169
8223/8169<_o3a_p>
|
bse.csd@bseindia.com
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.
<_o3a_p>
Sanjay Narvankar Ajay Darji
ADGM Deputy General Manager
<_o3a_p>
August 20, 2022
