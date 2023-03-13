Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:11:37 2023-03-13 am EDT
439.65 INR   -2.23%
06:17aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for ABIRAMI FINANCIAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.
PU
05:27aBse : Listing of New Securities of Orient Tradelink Ltd.
PU
03:07aBse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for Abirami Financial Services (India) Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for ABIRAMI FINANCIAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.

03/13/2023 | 06:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230313-10 Notice Date 13 Mar 2023
Category Settlement/RMS Segment General
Subject Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Buyback) for ABIRAMI FINANCIAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.
Content

Subject:Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Buyback)forABIRAMI FINANCIAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Settlement calendar pertaining to Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Buyback)ABIRAMI FINANCIAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.,t o be conducted from 14/03/2023 to 28/03/2023 is as under:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Settlement Type<_o3a_p>

Settlement No.<_o3a_p>

Bid Start Date<_o3a_p>

Bid End Date<_o3a_p>

Obligation Download<_o3a_p>

Settlement Date<_o3a_p>

Buyback<_o3a_p>

2023024<_o3a_p>

14/03/2023<_o3a_p>

28/03/2023<_o3a_p> 10/04/2023<_o3a_p> 11/04/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Additional Points:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • Demat shares should be delivered only through the Early Pay-in of Shares mechanism, which is available in both the depositories. In addition to the other details, the Market Type "(Buyback)" and settlement No.2023024 are to be used by Members/Custodians in the depository system.<_o3a_p>
  • Members/Custodians are requested to refer to Notice No.20200528-32 dated May 28, 2020 regarding settlement as per Revised Guidelines of Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Early Pay-in for Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Buyback) for ABIRAMI FINANCIAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Participants must ensure that effect of their early pay-in of securities is reflected in BSE/ICCL systems before the prescribed timelines for accepting/confirmation of Bids by the BSE OTB platform. For this purpose, they must complete the process of early pay-in of securities in the Depository system sufficiently in advance before the prescribed timelines for closure of BSE OTB Bidding window for placing the bids by members and confirmation window for confirming the Bids by Custodians<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of CDSL early pay-in will be required to be done by clients directly to the early pay-in account of the member/custodians and in case of NSDL early pay-in securities will be earmarked / blocked in clients account, client will execute instructions for transfer of security to the member's NSDL pool a/c in requisite market type and settlement number. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members & Custodians are NOT required to upload any EPN file for the same.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members are requested to refer MBRSTD_OTB_CM_mmm_SettNo file for client wise Stamp Duty charges.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For any further clarifications, Members & Custodians may contact their relationship managers or BSE Help Desk:-<_o3a_p>

Name of Official<_o3a_p>

Contact Number<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

BSE Help Desk<_o3a_p>

022-45720400 / 45720600<_o3a_p>

bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd. <_o3a_p>

Ajay Darji Manish Mehta<_o3a_p>

Dy. Gen. Manager Asst. Gen. Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

March 13, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 10:16:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
06:17aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for ABIRAMI FI..
PU
05:27aBse : Listing of New Securities of Orient Tradelink Ltd.
PU
03:07aBse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for Abirami Financial S..
PU
03/11Bse : Change in name of IDFC Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
03/10Bse : FATF Public statement on jurisdictions on call for action and increased monitoring -..
PU
03/10Bse : Final Order in the matter of Mr. Pranay Kumar, Proprietor of M/s. Capital Gyan.
PU
03/10Bse : Final Order in the matter of M/s. Moneyrise Research/Mrise Info.
PU
03/10Bse : Revocation Order in the matter of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited.
PU
03/10Bse : Operational Guidance - Amendment to SEBI (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018
PU
03/10Bse : Listing of Equity Shares of B.J.Duplex Boards Ltd.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,7 M 96,7 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,5x
Yield 2023 2,58%
Capitalization 60 918 M 743 M 743 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,55x
EV / Sales 2024 5,15x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 449,70 INR
Average target price 551,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-17.47%743
CME GROUP INC.3.87%62 832
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.5.34%14 238
ASX LIMITED-0.97%8 634
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.7.17%7 896
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-21.55%4 539