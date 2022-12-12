Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-12 am EST
567.35 INR   -0.99%
08:34aBse : Listing of New Securities of Narayani Steels Limited
PU
08:34aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Delisting) for DFM FOODS LTD.
PU
08:34aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for GRAND FOUNDRY LTD.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Delisting) for DFM FOODS LTD.

12/12/2022 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221212-32 Notice Date 12 Dec 2022
Category Settlement/RMS Segment General
Subject Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Delisting) for DFM FOODS LTD.
Content
Subject:Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Delisting)forDFM FOODS LTD.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Settlement calendar pertaining to Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Delisting)DFM FOODS LTD., to be conducted from 13/12/2022 to 19/12/2022 is as under:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Settlement Type<_o3a_p>

Settlement No.<_o3a_p>

Bid Start Date<_o3a_p>

Bid End Date<_o3a_p>

Obligation Download<_o3a_p>

Settlement Date<_o3a_p>

Delisting<_o3a_p>

2022136<_o3a_p>

13/12/2022<_o3a_p>

19/12/2022<_o3a_p>

27/12/2022<_o3a_p>

28/12/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Additional Points:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • Demat shares should be delivered only through the Early Pay-in of Shares mechanism, which is available in both the depositories. In addition to the other details, the Market Type "(Delisting)" and settlement No.2022136 are to be used by Members/Custodians in the depository system.<_o3a_p>
  • Members/Custodians are requested to refer to Notice No.20200528-32 dated May 28, 2020 regarding settlement as per Revised Guidelines of Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Early Pay-in for Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Delisting) for DFM FOODS LTD.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Participants must ensure that effect of their early pay-in of securities is reflected in BSE/ICCL systems before the prescribed timelines for accepting/confirmation of Bids by the BSE OTB platform. For this purpose, they must complete the process of early pay-in of securities in the Depository system sufficiently in advance before the prescribed timelines for closure of BSE OTB Bidding window for placing the bids by members and confirmation window for confirming the Bids by Custodians<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of CDSL early pay-in will be required to be done by clients directly to the early pay-in account of the member/custodians and in case of NSDL early pay-in securities will be earmarked / blocked in clients account, client will execute instructions for transfer of security to the member's NSDL pool a/c in requisite market type and settlement number. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members & Custodians are NOT required to upload any EPN file for the same.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members are requested to refer MBRSTD_OTB_CM_mmm_SettNo file for client wise Stamp Duty charges.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For any further clarifications, Members & Custodians may contact their relationship managers or BSE Help Desk:-<_o3a_p>

Name of Official<_o3a_p>

Contact Number<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

BSE Help Desk<_o3a_p>

022-30594000<_o3a_p>

bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd. <_o3a_p>

Ajay Darji Manish Mehta<_o3a_p>

Dy. Gen. Manager Asst. Gen. Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

December 12, 2022<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
08:34aBse : Listing of New Securities of Narayani Steels Limited
PU
08:34aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Delisting) for DFM FOOD..
PU
08:34aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for GRAND FOU..
PU
08:23aBse : Change in maximum purchase amount for certain schemes of FRANKLIN Templeton Mutual
PU
06:03aBse : Additions to the S&P BSE IPO Index
PU
05:53aBse : Public SME Issue of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Limited - Allocation to Anchor I..
PU
04:13aBse : Listing of New Securities of STAR HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED
PU
04:13aBse : Listing of New Securities of Emerald Leasing Finance & Investment Company Limited
PU
12:33aBse : Holidays for the year 2023 for the BSE StAR MF Segment
PU
12:33aBuyback Of Equity Shares Of Jenburkt : 524731)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 91,0 M 91,0 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,8x
Yield 2023 2,18%
Capitalization 77 627 M 941 M 941 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,3x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,38x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 573,05 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 7,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-10.39%941
CME GROUP INC.-21.72%64 330
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-35.54%13 427
ASX LIMITED-26.79%8 958
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-23.23%7 466
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY20.99%4 857