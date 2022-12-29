Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:24 2022-12-29 am EST
535.95 INR   -0.38%
BSE : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Delisting) for THE HOOGHLY MILLS COMPANY LTD.

12/29/2022 | 05:44am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221229-5 Notice Date 29 Dec 2022
Category Settlement/RMS Segment General
Subject Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Delisting) for THE HOOGHLY MILLS COMPANY LTD.
Content
Subject:Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Delisting)forTHE HOOGHLY MILLS COMPANY LTD.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Settlement calendar pertaining to Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Delisting)THE HOOGHLY MILLS COMPANY LTD., to be conducted from 30/12/2022 to 05/01/2023 is as under:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Settlement Type<_o3a_p>

Settlement No.<_o3a_p>

Bid Start Date<_o3a_p>

Bid End Date<_o3a_p>

Obligation Download<_o3a_p>

Settlement Date<_o3a_p>

Delisting<_o3a_p>

2022141<_o3a_p>

30/12/2022<_o3a_p>

05/01/2023<_o3a_p>

13/01/2023<_o3a_p>

16/01/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Additional Points:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • Demat shares should be delivered only through the Early Pay-in of Shares mechanism, which is available in both the depositories. In addition to the other details, the Market Type "(Delisting)" and settlement No.2022141 are to be used by Members/Custodians in the depository system.<_o3a_p>
  • Members/Custodians are requested to refer to Notice No.20200528-32 dated May 28, 2020 regarding settlement as per Revised Guidelines of Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Early Pay-in for Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Delisting) for THE HOOGHLY MILLS COMPANY LTD.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Participants must ensure that effect of their early pay-in of securities is reflected in BSE/ICCL systems before the prescribed timelines for accepting/confirmation of Bids by the BSE OTB platform. For this purpose, they must complete the process of early pay-in of securities in the Depository system sufficiently in advance before the prescribed timelines for closure of BSE OTB Bidding window for placing the bids by members and confirmation window for confirming the Bids by Custodians<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of CDSL early pay-in will be required to be done by clients directly to the early pay-in account of the member/custodians and in case of NSDL early pay-in securities will be earmarked / blocked in clients account, client will execute instructions for transfer of security to the member's NSDL pool a/c in requisite market type and settlement number. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members & Custodians are NOT required to upload any EPN file for the same.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members are requested to refer MBRSTD_OTB_CM_mmm_SettNo file for client wise Stamp Duty charges.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For any further clarifications, Members & Custodians may contact their relationship managers or BSE Help Desk:-<_o3a_p>

Name of Official<_o3a_p>

Contact Number<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

BSE Help Desk<_o3a_p>

022-30594000<_o3a_p>

bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd. <_o3a_p>

Ajay Darji Manish Mehta<_o3a_p>

Dy. Gen. Manager Asst. Gen. Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

December 29, 2022<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 10:43:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 90,7 M 90,7 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,6x
Yield 2023 2,32%
Capitalization 72 879 M 881 M 881 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,71x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,86x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 538,00 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-15.87%881
CME GROUP INC.-26.60%60 413
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-35.69%13 396
ASX LIMITED-26.79%8 882
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-24.84%7 425
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY45.63%5 848