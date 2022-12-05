Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:28 2022-12-05 am EST
570.10 INR   -0.44%
06:02aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for ARIS INTERNATIONAL LTD.
PU
06:02aBse : Availability of CANARA ROBECO MID CAP FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
06:02aBse : Availability of QUANT OVERNIGHT FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for ARIS INTERNATIONAL LTD.

12/05/2022 | 06:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221205-13 Notice Date 05 Dec 2022
Category Settlement/RMS Segment General
Subject Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) for ARIS INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Content
Subject:Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover)forARIS INTERNATIONAL LTD.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Settlement calendar pertaining to Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover)ARIS INTERNATIONAL LTD., to be conducted from 06/12/2022 to 19/12/2022 is as under:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Settlement Type<_o3a_p>

Settlement No.<_o3a_p>

Bid Start Date<_o3a_p>

Bid End Date<_o3a_p>

Obligation Download<_o3a_p>

Settlement Date<_o3a_p>

Takeover<_o3a_p>

2022133<_o3a_p>

06/12/2022<_o3a_p>

19/12/2022<_o3a_p> 30/12/2022<_o3a_p> 02/01/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Additional Points:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • Demat shares should be delivered only through the Early Pay-in of Shares mechanism, which is available in both the depositories. In addition to the other details, the Market Type "(Takeover)" and settlement No.2022133 are to be used by Members/Custodians in the depository system.<_o3a_p>
  • Members/Custodians are requested to refer to Notice No.20200528-32 dated May 28, 2020 regarding settlement as per Revised Guidelines of Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Early Pay-in for Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) for ARIS INTERNATIONAL LTD.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Participants must ensure that effect of their early pay-in of securities is reflected in BSE/ICCL systems before the prescribed timelines for accepting/confirmation of Bids by the BSE OTB platform. For this purpose, they must complete the process of early pay-in of securities in the Depository system sufficiently in advance before the prescribed timelines for closure of BSE OTB Bidding window for placing the bids by members and confirmation window for confirming the Bids by Custodians<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of CDSL early pay-in will be required to be done by clients directly to the early pay-in account of the member/custodians and in case of NSDL early pay-in securities will be earmarked / blocked in clients account, client will execute instructions for transfer of security to the member's NSDL pool a/c in requisite market type and settlement number. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members & Custodians are NOT required to upload any EPN file for the same.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members are requested to refer MBRSTD_OTB_CM_mmm_SettNo file for client wise Stamp Duty charges.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For any further clarifications, Members & Custodians may contact their relationship managers or BSE Help Desk:-<_o3a_p>

Name of Official<_o3a_p>

Contact Number<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

BSE Help Desk<_o3a_p>

022-45720400 / 45720600<_o3a_p>

bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd. <_o3a_p>

Ajay Darji Manish Mehta<_o3a_p>

Dy. Gen. Manager Asst. Gen. Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

December 05, 2022<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 11:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
06:02aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for ARIS INTE..
PU
06:02aBse : Availability of CANARA ROBECO MID CAP FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF P..
PU
06:02aBse : Availability of QUANT OVERNIGHT FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platfor..
PU
06:02aAvailability Of Aditya Birla Sun Lif : 40 SDL+AAA PSU APR 2026 INDEX FUND for ongoing tran..
PU
05:22aBse : Listing of New Securities of Aris International Ltd
PU
03:07aBse : Demat Auction - 158/668
PU
12/04Bse : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (BUYBACK) for GARWARE TECHNICAL FIBRES LTD-L..
PU
12/02Bse : Net Settlement of Cash segment and Futures & Options (F&O) segment upon expiry of st..
PU
12/02Bse : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on December..
PU
12/02Bse : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on December..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 92,2 M 92,2 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,8x
Yield 2023 2,18%
Capitalization 77 566 M 953 M 953 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,3x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,37x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 572,60 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 7,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-10.46%953
CME GROUP INC.-22.69%63 539
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-36.67%13 192
ASX LIMITED-24.05%9 264
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-21.84%7 660
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY32.27%5 312