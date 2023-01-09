Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:13 2023-01-09 am EST
542.95 INR   +0.18%
02:19aBse : Demat Auction - 193/693
PU
02:19aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for MEDIAONE GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT LTD.
PU
01/08Bse : Launch of NFO with SIP facility of TRUST Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for MEDIAONE GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT LTD.

01/09/2023 | 02:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230109-5 Notice Date 09 Jan 2023
Category Settlement/RMS Segment General
Subject Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) for MEDIAONE GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT LTD.
Content

Subject:Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover)forMEDIAONE GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT LTD.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Settlement calendar pertaining to Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover)MEDIAONE GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT LTD.,t o be conducted from 10/01/2023 to 23/01/2023 is as under:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Settlement Type<_o3a_p>

Settlement No.<_o3a_p>

Bid Start Date<_o3a_p>

Bid End Date<_o3a_p>

Obligation Download<_o3a_p>

Settlement Date<_o3a_p>

Takeover<_o3a_p>

2023003<_o3a_p>

10/01/2023<_o3a_p>

23/01/2023<_o3a_p> 06/02/2023<_o3a_p> 07/02/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Additional Points:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • Demat shares should be delivered only through the Early Pay-in of Shares mechanism, which is available in both the depositories. In addition to the other details, the Market Type "(Takeover)" and settlement No.2023003 are to be used by Members/Custodians in the depository system.<_o3a_p>
  • Members/Custodians are requested to refer to Notice No.20200528-32 dated May 28, 2020 regarding settlement as per Revised Guidelines of Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Early Pay-in for Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) for MEDIAONE GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT LTD.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Participants must ensure that effect of their early pay-in of securities is reflected in BSE/ICCL systems before the prescribed timelines for accepting/confirmation of Bids by the BSE OTB platform. For this purpose, they must complete the process of early pay-in of securities in the Depository system sufficiently in advance before the prescribed timelines for closure of BSE OTB Bidding window for placing the bids by members and confirmation window for confirming the Bids by Custodians<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of CDSL early pay-in will be required to be done by clients directly to the early pay-in account of the member/custodians and in case of NSDL early pay-in securities will be earmarked / blocked in clients account, client will execute instructions for transfer of security to the member's NSDL pool a/c in requisite market type and settlement number. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members & Custodians are NOT required to upload any EPN file for the same.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members are requested to refer MBRSTD_OTB_CM_mmm_SettNo file for client wise Stamp Duty charges.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For any further clarifications, Members & Custodians may contact their relationship managers or BSE Help Desk:-<_o3a_p>

Name of Official<_o3a_p>

Contact Number<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

BSE Help Desk<_o3a_p>

022-45720400 / 45720600<_o3a_p>

bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd. <_o3a_p>

Ajay Darji Manish Mehta<_o3a_p>

Dy. Gen. Manager Asst. Gen. Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

January 09, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 07:18:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
02:19aBse : Demat Auction - 193/693
PU
02:19aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for MEDIAONE ..
PU
01/08Bse : Launch of NFO with SIP facility of TRUST Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
01/06Bse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Savant Infocomm Lim..
PU
01/06Bse : Limited relaxation – dispatch of physical copies of financial statements etc. ..
PU
01/06Bse : Penalty structure for position limit violation in Equity Derivative and Currency Der..
PU
01/06Bse : Migration of Equity Shares of Gian Life Care Limited from BSE SME Platform to BSE Ma..
PU
01/06Bse : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd.
PU
01/06Bse : Listing of new debt securities of New Horizons SPDE
PU
01/06Bse : Settlement programme for delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment for the period ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 346 M 89,1 M 89,1 M
Net income 2023 2 326 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,9x
Yield 2023 2,31%
Capitalization 73 421 M 891 M 891 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,99x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,58x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 542,00 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-0.53%891
CME GROUP INC.4.12%62 985
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.2.76%13 878
ASX LIMITED-2.04%8 827
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-3.24%7 299
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-0.55%5 683