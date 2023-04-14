Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25:51 2023-04-13 am EDT
459.25 INR   -0.66%
BSE : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for Naturite Agro Products Ltd.

04/14/2023 | 03:56am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230414-1 Notice Date 14 Apr 2023
Category Settlement/RMS Segment General
Subject Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) for Naturite Agro Products Ltd.
Content

Settlement calendar pertaining to Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover)Naturite Agro Products Ltd, to be conducted from 17/04/2023 to 28/04/2023 is as under:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Settlement Type<_o3a_p>

Settlement No.<_o3a_p>

Bid Start Date<_o3a_p>

Bid End Date<_o3a_p>

Obligation Download<_o3a_p>

Settlement Date<_o3a_p>

Takeover<_o3a_p>

2023034<_o3a_p>

17/04/2023<_o3a_p>

28/04/2023<_o3a_p> 10/05/2023<_o3a_p> 11/05/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Additional Points:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • Demat shares should be delivered only through the Early Pay-in of Shares mechanism, which is available in both the depositories. In addition to the other details, the Market Type "(Takeover)" and settlement No.2023034 are to be used by Members/Custodians in the depository system.<_o3a_p>
  • Members/Custodians are requested to refer to Notice No.20200528-32 dated May 28, 2020 regarding settlement as per Revised Guidelines of Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Early Pay-in for Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) for Naturite Agro Products Ltd<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Participants must ensure that effect of their early pay-in of securities is reflected in BSE/ICCL systems before the prescribed timelines for accepting/confirmation of Bids by the BSE OTB platform. For this purpose, they must complete the process of early pay-in of securities in the Depository system sufficiently in advance before the prescribed timelines for closure of BSE OTB Bidding window for placing the bids by members and confirmation window for confirming the Bids by Custodians<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of CDSL early pay-in will be required to be done by clients directly to the early pay-in account of the member/custodians and in case of NSDL early pay-in securities will be earmarked / blocked in clients account, client will execute instructions for transfer of security to the member's NSDL pool a/c in requisite market type and settlement number. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members & Custodians are NOT required to upload any EPN file for the same.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members are requested to refer MBRSTD_OTB_CM_mmm_SettNo file for client wise Stamp Duty charges.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For any further clarifications, Members & Custodians may contact their relationship managers or BSE Help Desk:-<_o3a_p>

Name of Official<_o3a_p>

Contact Number<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

BSE Help Desk<_o3a_p>

022-45720400 / 45720600<_o3a_p>

bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd. <_o3a_p>

Ajay Darji Manish Mehta<_o3a_p>

Dy. Gen. Manager Asst. Gen. Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

April 14, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 07:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
