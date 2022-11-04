Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-11-04 am EDT
602.45 INR   +1.62%
09:02aBse : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd
PU
09:02aBse : Corrigendum on the circulars issued by the Exchange vide no. 20221028-15 & 20221028-16 earlier dated October 28, 2022
PU
09:02aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for SHREE VIJAY INDUSTRIES LTD.
PU
Summary

BSE : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for SHREE VIJAY INDUSTRIES LTD.

11/04/2022 | 09:02am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221104-38 Notice Date 04 Nov 2022
Category Settlement/RMS Segment General
Subject Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) for SHREE VIJAY INDUSTRIES LTD.
Content
Subject:Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover)forSHREE VIJAY INDUSTRIES LTD.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Settlement calendar pertaining to Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover)SHREE VIJAY INDUSTRIES LTD., to be conducted from 07/11/2022 to 21/11/2022 is as under:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Settlement Type<_o3a_p>

Settlement No.<_o3a_p>

Bid Start Date<_o3a_p>

Bid End Date<_o3a_p>

Obligation Download<_o3a_p>

Settlement Date<_o3a_p>

Takeover<_o3a_p>

2022128<_o3a_p>

07/11/2022<_o3a_p>

21/11/2022<_o3a_p> 28/11/2022<_o3a_p> 29/11/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Additional Points:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • Demat shares should be delivered only through the Early Pay-in of Shares mechanism, which is available in both the depositories. In addition to the other details, the Market Type "(Takeover)" and settlement No.2022128 are to be used by Members/Custodians in the depository system.<_o3a_p>
  • Members/Custodians are requested to refer to Notice No.20200528-32 dated May 28, 2020 regarding settlement as per Revised Guidelines of Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Early Pay-in for Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) for SHREE VIJAY INDUSTRIES LTD.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Participants must ensure that effect of their early pay-in of securities is reflected in BSE/ICCL systems before the prescribed timelines for accepting/confirmation of Bids by the BSE OTB platform. For this purpose, they must complete the process of early pay-in of securities in the Depository system sufficiently in advance before the prescribed timelines for closure of BSE OTB Bidding window for placing the bids by members and confirmation window for confirming the Bids by Custodians<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of CDSL early pay-in will be required to be done by clients directly to the early pay-in account of the member/custodians and in case of NSDL early pay-in securities will be earmarked / blocked in clients account, client will execute instructions for transfer of security to the member's NSDL pool a/c in requisite market type and settlement number. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members & Custodians are NOT required to upload any EPN file for the same.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members are requested to refer MBRSTD_OTB_CM_mmm_SettNo file for client wise Stamp Duty charges.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For any further clarifications, Members & Custodians may contact their relationship managers or BSE Help Desk:-<_o3a_p>

Name of Official<_o3a_p>

Contact Number<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

BSE Help Desk<_o3a_p>

022-45720400 / 45720600<_o3a_p>

bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd. <_o3a_p>

Ajay Darji Manish Mehta<_o3a_p>

Dy. Gen. Manager Asst. Gen. Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

November 04, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 13:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 202 M 99,1 M 99,1 M
Net income 2023 2 386 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,7x
Yield 2023 2,15%
Capitalization 80 309 M 971 M 971 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,79x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,29x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 592,85 INR
Average target price 625,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 5,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-7.29%971
CME GROUP INC.-25.19%61 485
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-44.54%11 553
ASX LIMITED-28.34%8 107
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY73.77%6 979
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-22.16%6 973