BSE : Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to adjustment of EDX contracts in the security PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LTD.

Notice No. 20220828-1 Notice Date 28 Aug 2022 Category Settlement/RMS Segment Derivatives Subject Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to adjustment of EDX contracts in the security PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LTD. Content

NOTICES

August 28, 2022<_o3a_p>

Sub.: Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to adjustment of EDX contracts in the security PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LTD. <_o3a_p>

With reference to Exchange Circular No.20220826-1 dated August 26, 2002, Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to adjustment of EDX contracts in the security PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LTD . will be as under:<_o3a_p>

Depository Settlement No.<_o3a_p> EDX Delivery Obligation date<_o3a_p> EDX Delivery Pay-in /Pay-out date <_o3a_p> 2223302<_o3a_p> 29/08/2022<_o3a_p> 01/09/2022<_o3a_p>

Depository Market Types and timings:<_o3a_p>

CDSL Market Type<_o3a_p> NSDL Market Type<_o3a_p> Timings of Pay-in <_o3a_p> DP cut-off Timings of Pay-in <_o3a_p> EDX Delivery<_o3a_p> DFO - 29<_o3a_p> ND - 23<_o3a_p> Pay-in: 02:00 p.m. <_o3a_p> Pay-in: 01:50 p.m.<_o3a_p> EDX Auction <_o3a_p> AFO - 30<_o3a_p> AD - 24<_o3a_p> Pay-in: 08:30 a.m. <_o3a_p> Pay-in: 08:20 a.m. <_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

Hitesh Shah Ajay Darji<_o3a_p>

Dy. General Manager Dy. General Manager<_o3a_p>