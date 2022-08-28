BSE : Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to adjustment of EDX contracts in the security PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LTD.

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220828-1
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
28 Aug 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Settlement/RMS
|
|
Segment
|
|
Derivatives
|
|
Subject
|
|
Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to adjustment of EDX contracts in the security PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LTD.
|
|
|
|
Content
August 28, 2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sub.: Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to adjustment of EDX contracts in the security PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LTD.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
With reference to Exchange Circular No.20220826-1 dated August 26, 2002, Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to adjustment of EDX contracts in the security PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LTD. will be as under:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Depository Settlement No.<_o3a_p>
|
EDX Delivery Obligation date<_o3a_p>
|
EDX Delivery Pay-in /Pay-out date <_o3a_p>
|
2223302<_o3a_p>
|
29/08/2022<_o3a_p>
|
01/09/2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Depository Market Types and timings:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
|
CDSL Market Type<_o3a_p>
|
NSDL Market Type<_o3a_p>
|
Timings of Pay-in <_o3a_p>
|
DP cut-off Timings of Pay-in <_o3a_p>
|
EDX Delivery<_o3a_p>
|
DFO - 29<_o3a_p>
|
ND - 23<_o3a_p>
|
Pay-in: 02:00 p.m. <_o3a_p>
|
Pay-in: 01:50 p.m.<_o3a_p>
|
EDX Auction <_o3a_p>
|
AFO - 30<_o3a_p>
|
AD - 24<_o3a_p>
|
Pay-in: 08:30 a.m. <_o3a_p>
|
Pay-in: 08:20 a.m. <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Hitesh Shah Ajay Darji<_o3a_p>
Dy. General Manager Dy. General Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2022 11:00:02 UTC.