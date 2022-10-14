BSE : Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to adjustment of EDX contracts in the security AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED.

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221014-2
Notice Date
14 Oct 2022
Category
Settlement/RMS
Segment
Derivatives
Subject
Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to adjustment of EDX contracts in the security AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED.
Content
October 14, 2022
Sub.: Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to adjustment of EDX contracts in the security AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED.
With reference to Exchange Circular No.20221013-50 dated October 13, 2002, Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to adjustment of EDX contracts in the security AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED. will be as under:
Depository Settlement No.
EDX Delivery Obligation date
EDX Delivery Pay-in /Pay-out date
2223303
18/10/2022
20/10/2022
Depository Market Types and timings:
CDSL Market Type
NSDL Market Type
Timings of Pay-in
DP cut-off Timings of Pay-in
EDX Delivery
DFO - 29
ND - 23
Pay-in: 02:00 p.m.
Pay-in: 01:50 p.m.
EDX Auction
AFO - 30
AD - 24
Pay-in: 08:30 a.m.
Pay-in: 08:20 a.m.
For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.
Hitesh Shah Ajay Darji
Dy. General Manager Dy. General Manager
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 05:51:00 UTC.