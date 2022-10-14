BSE : Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to adjustment of EDX contracts in the security AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED.

Notice No. 20221014-2 Notice Date 14 Oct 2022 Category Settlement/RMS Segment Derivatives Subject Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to adjustment of EDX contracts in the security AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED. Content

NOTICES

October 14, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub.: Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to adjustment of EDX contracts in the security AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

With reference to Exchange Circular No.20221013-50 dated October 13, 2002, Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to adjustment of EDX contracts in the security AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED. will be as under:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Depository Settlement No.<_o3a_p> EDX Delivery Obligation date<_o3a_p> EDX Delivery Pay-in /Pay-out date <_o3a_p> 2223303<_o3a_p> 18/10/2022<_o3a_p> 20/10/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Depository Market Types and timings:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

CDSL Market Type<_o3a_p> NSDL Market Type<_o3a_p> Timings of Pay-in <_o3a_p> DP cut-off Timings of Pay-in <_o3a_p> EDX Delivery<_o3a_p> DFO - 29<_o3a_p> ND - 23<_o3a_p> Pay-in: 02:00 p.m. <_o3a_p> Pay-in: 01:50 p.m.<_o3a_p> EDX Auction <_o3a_p> AFO - 30<_o3a_p> AD - 24<_o3a_p> Pay-in: 08:30 a.m. <_o3a_p> Pay-in: 08:20 a.m. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hitesh Shah Ajay Darji<_o3a_p>

Dy. General Manager Dy. General Manager<_o3a_p>