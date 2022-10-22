Advanced search
BSE : Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to adjustment of EDX contracts in the security NMDC LTD.

10/22/2022
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221022-1 Notice Date 22 Oct 2022
Category Settlement/RMS Segment Derivatives
Subject Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to adjustment of EDX contracts in the security NMDC LTD.
Content

October 22, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub.: Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to adjustment of EDX contracts in the security NMDC LTD.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

With reference to Exchange Circular No.20221021-9 dated October 21, 2002, Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to adjustment of EDX contracts in the security NMDC LTD. will be as under:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Depository Settlement No.<_o3a_p>

EDX Delivery Obligation date<_o3a_p>

EDX Delivery Pay-in /Pay-out date <_o3a_p>

2223304<_o3a_p>

25/10/2022<_o3a_p>

28/10/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Depository Market Types and timings:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

CDSL Market Type<_o3a_p>

NSDL Market Type<_o3a_p>

Timings of Pay-in <_o3a_p>

DP cut-off Timings of Pay-in <_o3a_p>

EDX Delivery<_o3a_p>

DFO - 29<_o3a_p>

ND - 23<_o3a_p>

Pay-in: 02:00 p.m. <_o3a_p>

Pay-in: 01:50 p.m.<_o3a_p>

EDX Auction <_o3a_p>

AFO - 30<_o3a_p>

AD - 24<_o3a_p>

Pay-in: 08:30 a.m. <_o3a_p>

Pay-in: 08:20 a.m. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hitesh Shah Ajay Darji<_o3a_p>

Dy. General Manager Dy. General Manager<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2022 13:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
