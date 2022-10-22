BSE : Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to adjustment of EDX contracts in the security NMDC LTD.

Notice No. 20221022-1 Notice Date 22 Oct 2022 Category Settlement/RMS Segment Derivatives Subject Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to adjustment of EDX contracts in the security NMDC LTD. Content

October 22, 2022<_o3a_p>

Sub.: Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to adjustment of EDX contracts in the security NMDC LTD.<_o3a_p>

With reference to Exchange Circular No.20221021-9 dated October 21, 2002, Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to adjustment of EDX contracts in the security NMDC LTD. will be as under:<_o3a_p>

Depository Settlement No.<_o3a_p> EDX Delivery Obligation date<_o3a_p> EDX Delivery Pay-in /Pay-out date <_o3a_p> 2223304<_o3a_p> 25/10/2022<_o3a_p> 28/10/2022<_o3a_p>

Depository Market Types and timings:<_o3a_p>

CDSL Market Type<_o3a_p> NSDL Market Type<_o3a_p> Timings of Pay-in <_o3a_p> DP cut-off Timings of Pay-in <_o3a_p> EDX Delivery<_o3a_p> DFO - 29<_o3a_p> ND - 23<_o3a_p> Pay-in: 02:00 p.m. <_o3a_p> Pay-in: 01:50 p.m.<_o3a_p> EDX Auction <_o3a_p> AFO - 30<_o3a_p> AD - 24<_o3a_p> Pay-in: 08:30 a.m. <_o3a_p> Pay-in: 08:20 a.m. <_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

Hitesh Shah Ajay Darji<_o3a_p>

Dy. General Manager Dy. General Manager<_o3a_p>