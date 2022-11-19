BSE : Settlements for Sunday November – 20/11/2022

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221119-3
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
19 Nov 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Settlement/RMS
|
|
Segment
|
|
General
|
|
Subject
|
|
Settlements for Sunday November - 20/11/2022
|
|
|
|
Content
Sub: Settlements for Sunday November - 20/11/2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
With reference to our circular no.20221118-60 dated November 18, 2022 and circular no.20221119-1 dated November 19, 2022 members and custodians are requested to note of the following communication received by Clearing Corporations from CDSL for settlement related activity. <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Activity<_o3a_p>
|
Expected Time<_o3a_p>
|
Auction and SLB Pay-in<_o3a_p>
|
11:00 am<_o3a_p>
|
Auction and SLB Pay-out<_o3a_p>
|
12:30 pm<_o3a_p>
|
Normal Rolling Pay-in<_o3a_p>
|
01:30 pm<_o3a_p>
|
Normal Rolling Pay-out<_o3a_p>
|
04:00 pm<_o3a_p>
|
Early pay-in cut-off<_o3a_p>
|
07:00 pm<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>Downloading of final margin by 08:30 am on November 21, 2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Any changes in the above settlement schedule will be informed by the Clearing Corporations.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For any clarifications, Members may contact their respective Relationship Managers or on any of the following contact nos.:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Team<_o3a_p>
|
email<_o3a_p>
|
Coordinates<_o3a_p>
|
ICCL Settlement<_o3a_p>
|
bse.csd@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
|
22728468/5628/8223/5163/ 5822 / 8169<_o3a_p>
|
Help Desk<_o3a_p>
|
bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
|
45720400 / 45720600<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Ajay Darji<_o3a_p>
Dy. General Manager<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Date: November 19, 2022<_o3a_p>
BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2022 17:08:03 UTC.