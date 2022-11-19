BSE : Settlements for Sunday November – 20/11/2022

Notice No. 20221119-3 Notice Date 19 Nov 2022 Category Settlement/RMS Segment General Subject Settlements for Sunday November - 20/11/2022 Content

NOTICES

Sub: Settlements for Sunday November - 20/11/2022<_o3a_p>

With reference to our circular no.20221118-60 dated November 18, 2022 and circular no.20221119-1 dated November 19, 2022 members and custodians are requested to note of the following communication received by Clearing Corporations from CDSL for settlement related activity. <_o3a_p>

Activity<_o3a_p> Expected Time<_o3a_p> Auction and SLB Pay-in<_o3a_p> 11:00 am<_o3a_p> Auction and SLB Pay-out<_o3a_p> 12:30 pm<_o3a_p> Normal Rolling Pay-in<_o3a_p> 01:30 pm<_o3a_p> Normal Rolling Pay-out<_o3a_p> 04:00 pm<_o3a_p> Early pay-in cut-off<_o3a_p> 07:00 pm<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>Downloading of final margin by 08:30 am on November 21, 2022<_o3a_p>

Any changes in the above settlement schedule will be informed by the Clearing Corporations.<_o3a_p>

For any clarifications, Members may contact their respective Relationship Managers or on any of the following contact nos.:<_o3a_p>

Team<_o3a_p> email<_o3a_p> Coordinates<_o3a_p> ICCL Settlement<_o3a_p> bse.csd@bseindia.com <_o3a_p> 22728468/5628/8223/5163/ 5822 / 8169<_o3a_p> Help Desk<_o3a_p> bsehelp@bseindia.com <_o3a_p> 45720400 / 45720600<_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

Ajay Darji<_o3a_p>

Dy. General Manager<_o3a_p>

Date: November 19, 2022<_o3a_p>