    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-18 am EDT
660.40 INR   -0.24%
09:14aBSE : Clarification received from the company on news article
PU
09:04aBSE : Shifting of existing Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) registrations as per AMC SWP dates on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
08:04aSUBDIVISION OF EQUITY SHARES OF ALFAVISION OVERSEAS (INDIA) LTD. (SCRIP CODE : 531156).
PU
BSE : Shifting of existing Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) registrations as per AMC SWP dates on BSE StAR MF Platform

08/18/2022 | 09:04am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220818-42 Notice Date 18 Aug 2022
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Shifting of existing Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) registrations as per AMC SWP dates on BSE StAR MF Platform
Attachments Annexure I.xls ; Annexure II.xls ;
Content

This is with reference to Notice No. 20160802-12 dated August 02, 2016 regarding Introduction of Systematic Transfer Plan (STP) and Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) on BSE StAR MF Platform.<_o3a_p>

Members arehereby informed that, beginning of the Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) activation on BSE StAR MF Platform, all SWP orders are being trigged to AMC's/RTA's as redemption transactions only for registrations done by members under below path of member login.<_o3a_p>

Path: Systematic Investments >> SWP >> SWP Registrations Master<_o3a_p>

As per our notice no. 20220527-16 with regards to Discontinuation of usage of pool accounts for transactions in units of mutual funds on BSE StAR MF Platform and as per the clarification received from AMCs, all SWP registered by members on BSE StAR MF Platform has been updated in RTA records as SWP transactions. Hence, Two Factor Authentication (2FA) shall be carried out at the time of the SWP Registration and shall be reported to RTAs as SWP Only.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

As per the SWP dates master given by the AMCs, it has been observed that certain dates and frequency are not available with AMCs. Hence, as per the request received from the market participants, Exchange has been decided to shift these existing SWP registrations to the nearest preceding date, wherever the dates not available in AMCs master. The details are provided as Annexure I.

<_o3a_p>

Further wherever the certain frequencies are not available with AMCs master, viz Weekly & Quarterly frequencies (Refer frequencies not allowed by AMC's which has been highlighted in attached Annexure II), all those SWP Registrations shall be terminated/cancelled with immediate effect.

<_o3a_p>

Members can reach us through our Mutual fund Helpdesk numbers on 022-45720450 and 022-45720650 on business day between 8:00am to 7:00pm. You can also raise your queries on our CRS portal: -https://bsecrs.bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 13:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
