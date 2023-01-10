BSE : Standard Operating Procedure for handling of Stock Exchange Outage and extension of trading hours thereof

Notice No. 20230110-3 Notice Date 10 Jan 2023 Category Settlement/RMS Segment General Subject Standard Operating Procedure for handling of Stock Exchange Outage and extension of trading hours thereof Attachments SEBI - Standard Operating Procedure for handling of Stock Exchange Outage and extension of trading hours thereof.pdf ; Content

Attention of Members of the Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd (ICCL) is drawn to SEBI Circular Ref. No. SEBI/HO/MRD/MRD-TPD-1/CIR/P/2023/7 dated January 09, 2023; regarding Standard Operating Procedure for handling of Stock Exchange Outage and extension of trading hours thereof. A copy of the said SEBI circular is enclosed as Annexure. <_o3a_p>

Members are requested to take note of the contents of the aforesaid SEBI circular.<_o3a_p>

Sr. No<_o3a_p> Team<_o3a_p> Telephone No<_o3a_p> Email<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> ICCL Compliance<_o3a_p> 022-2272 5671/5744<_o3a_p> compliance.iccl@icclindia.com<_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

Roanna Lewis<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>