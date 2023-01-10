BSE : Standard Operating Procedure for handling of Stock Exchange Outage and extension of trading hours thereof

NOTICES
To<_o3a_p>
All Members/Participants,<_o3a_p>
Attention of Members of the Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd (ICCL) is drawn to SEBI Circular Ref. No. SEBI/HO/MRD/MRD-TPD-1/CIR/P/2023/7 dated January 09, 2023; regarding Standard Operating Procedure for handling of Stock Exchange Outage and extension of trading hours thereof. A copy of the said SEBI circular is enclosed as Annexure. <_o3a_p>
Members are requested to take note of the contents of the aforesaid SEBI circular.<_o3a_p>
|
Sr. No<_o3a_p>
|
Team<_o3a_p>
|
Telephone No<_o3a_p>
|
Email<_o3a_p>
|
1<_o3a_p>
|
ICCL Compliance<_o3a_p>
|
022-2272 5671/5744<_o3a_p>
|
compliance.iccl@icclindia.com<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Roanna Lewis<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 08:16:11 UTC.