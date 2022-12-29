BSE : Strikes prices of S&P BSE SENSEX Long Dated Options contracts

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221229-45
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
29 Dec 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Trading
|
|
Segment
|
|
Derivatives
|
|
Subject
|
|
Strikes prices of S&P BSE SENSEX Long Dated Options contracts
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members are requested to refer to Exchange notice no 20201201-24 dated December 01,2020,notice no 20201231-57 dated December 31, 2020, notice no 20210624-57 dated June 24,2021, notice no 20211230-67 dated 30 December 2021 and notice no 20220630-40 dated 30 June 2022regarding review of Strikes prices of S&P BSE SENSEX Long Dated Options contracts.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
In view of the above, trading members may note that w.e.f December 30,2022 the strike price for S&P BSE SENSEX Long Dated Options contracts shall be as follows -<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Strike Price Interval<_o3a_p>
|
No of Strikes (ITM-ATM-OTM)<_o3a_p>
|
1000<_o3a_p>
|
5-1-5<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For further clarification trading members are requested to contact their respective Relationship Managers.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
For & On behalf of BSE Ltd,<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
|
Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p>
|
Sameer Vaze<_o3a_p>
|
Sr.GM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
|
AGM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 15:13:01 UTC.