BSE : Strikes prices of S&P BSE SENSEX Long Dated Options contracts

Notice No. 20221229-45 Notice Date 29 Dec 2022 Category Trading Segment Derivatives Subject Strikes prices of S&P BSE SENSEX Long Dated Options contracts Content

NOTICES

Trading Members are requested to refer to Exchange notice no 20201201-24 dated December 01,2020,notice no 20201231-57 dated December 31, 2020, notice no 20210624-57 dated June 24,2021, notice no 20211230-67 dated 30 December 2021 and notice no 20220630-40 dated 30 June 2022regarding review of Strikes prices of S&P BSE SENSEX Long Dated Options contracts.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In view of the above, trading members may note that w.e.f December 30,2022 the strike price for S&P BSE SENSEX Long Dated Options contracts shall be as follows -<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Strike Price Interval<_o3a_p> No of Strikes (ITM-ATM-OTM)<_o3a_p> 1000<_o3a_p> 5-1-5<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For further clarification trading members are requested to contact their respective Relationship Managers.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>